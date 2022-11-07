Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid

The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday.

Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.

“There’s still ramifications of it,” said Fisher at his Monday press conference, adding that Weigman was cleared and should be at practice later that day.

A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) needs to win its last three games to become bowl-eligible. The Aggies are mired in a five-game losing streak, their longest since 1980.

This is the longest losing streak for Fisher, who never lost more than three straight during eight seasons at Florida State. He never lost more than two straight games in his first four seasons at A&M.

Fisher said in life when something gets “out of whack” go back to your basic fundamentals.

“Remember God, remember family, remember things you make good decisions for,” he said at Monday’s press conference.

In football, it gets back to blocking, tackling and for the players remembering what they were taught.

“Go back to your fundamentals and coach the heck out of them and believe in them,” Fisher said.

Fisher said you can always call people you trust for advice.

“[But] you look at why it happened,” Fisher said. “At the end of the day, when you call somebody on your cell for advice, what do they tell you? ‘Well, I don’t know, I’m not in your situation.’”