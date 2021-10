Texas A&M isn't playing this week, but it has work to do

The Texas A&M football team doesn’t play Saturday, but this is its most important week of the season.

The Aggies have turned things around with a three-game winning streak they punctuated with a 44-14 victory over South Carolina. A&M played its best three quarters of the season in building a 41-0 lead. The defense allowed only 15 yards, while the Aggies rolled up 463 yards, scoring on seven straight possessions.

A&M played with intensity that was lacking in the first five games. The Aggies played down to the competition for three weeks and then simply weren’t good enough to beat Arkansas or Mississippi State. But everything changed with a 41-38 victory over defending national champ Alabama. A&M looked like the College Football Playoff contender everyone expected, and the Aggies built on that by beating Missouri and South Carolina.