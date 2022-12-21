Texas A&M inks 16 to football signing class despite vacancy at offensive coordinator

For the last three weeks, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff has been forced to sit in the living rooms of prospective Aggie recruits and sell a program that is still in search of an offensive coordinator after Darrell Dickey was fired in late November.

With the shadow of the coaching vacancy and 24 players leaving via the transfer portal looming over the program, Fisher was able to welcome 16 signees to the fold Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

Eight of the signees play offense. The Aggies were able to flip the commitment of Nashville, Tennessee, quarterback Marcel Reed from Ole Miss on Wednesday to pair with five-star running back Rueben Owens of El Campo, tight end Jaden Platt from Haslet Eaton and wide receiver Micah Tease from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Booker T. Washington. A&M also signed four offensive linemen: Naquil Betrand (Philadelphia Northeast), Chase Bisontis (Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, New Jersey), TJ Shanahan (Austin Westlake) and Colton Thomasson (Smithson Valley).

With little blueprint of an offense for next season, including who will call the offensive plays, Fisher said he had no issue landing his desired recruits.

“It had no effect on it,” Fisher said. “They actually liked what we’re doing, just so they can keep getting the ball. It had no effect on it.”

Fisher said there is no timetable on hiring a new offensive coordinator as they talk to a multitude of candidates. He also said he’s not concerned with the candidates’ background in terms of offensive styles.

“When you draw it on the board, there isn’t a hill of beans between none of it,” Fisher said. “I keep saying that. You keep saying pro-style, spread or Air Raid — all the routes are the same. It’s just how you do little things. Football is football. ... We’ll get the right guy that we think can fit and move the football.”

Fisher did not say if he would hand over play-calling duties to the new coordinator, though he said he’s hopeful that he can offload that responsibility to focus on the newer challenges of being a head coach in college football, including dealing with the transfer portal and the one-time transfer rule.

“We’ll wait and see what goes in it,” Fisher said of play-calling duties. “Hopefully, they will, because there is a lot of things going on in college football. My job has changed so much in the last two years. It’s ridiculous. ... So we’ll see when we get them in here.”

Reed chose the Aggies on Monday after decommitting from Ole Miss on the same day. The Montgomery Bell Academy standout was a consensus four-star recruit, while being named 2023 Mr. Football Tennessee. He threw for 6,357 yards and 62 touchdowns and rushed for 2,277 yards and 38 scores over his high school career.

“He’s got feet, got an arm, got everything,” Fisher said.

Reed told The Tennessean he has family in Texas and that College Station felt like home.

“Coach Jimbo Fisher is a well-known coach with great history behind him, and I want to be a part of that,” Reed said. “My family and I thought it was the best decision for me and that it was somewhere I could be successful whether I was playing football or not. Kyle Field is one of many great places to play football, and the community behind the football team in tremendous. I picked somewhere that I knew I would be treated well and could have a solid opportunity to be developed as a player, quarterback and young man.”

The bell cow of the offensive haul is Owens, the Aggies’ lone five-star recruit who signed Wednesday. Owens rushed for more than 7,000 yards and 100 touchdowns at El Campo, while earning selections to the 2023 Army All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.

“Probably as good of back as there is,” Fisher said. “Can catch it. Can run it. Very excited to add to that.”

The Aggies signed five defensive players, headlined by cornerback Bravion Rogers of La Grange. He is one of three defensive backs signed, including Shiner’s Dalton Brooks, whom Fisher said will play safety.

The Aggies also added three linebackers to bolster a position of need, including College Station’s Chantz Johnson. He is the first College Station Cougar to commit to the hometown college.

With vacancies to fill, Fisher said it is possible A&M will pick up more high school commitments before the signing period ends. The Aggies are still waiting for letters of intent from five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and three-star defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe.

The Aggies also will dip into the transfer portal to add experienced depth, Fisher said.

A&M’s 2023 recruiting class didn’t create the same buzz as last year’s class, but it was always destined to be that way after the record-setting haul in 2022. For Fisher, the Aggies accomplished what they set out to do prior to the early signing period.

“Really, really good players,” Fisher said of the class. “Wasn’t going to take as many as last year as far as the high school part of things, but hit the right guys. Hit needs across the board.”