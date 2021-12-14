Texas A&M in the running for recruiting crown as early signing period opens Wednesday

After Texas A&M’s 20-3 win over 12th-ranked Auburn in early November, a giddy Jimbo Fisher was asked what a victory like that could do for recruiting. “Just watch,” Fisher said with a smirk before leaving the press conference.
Fisher and his staff will begin to see the fruits of their labor on Wednesday as the early signing period opens. All expectations are the final list will be one to talk about.
“It’s amazing,” said Jeremy Crabtree, senior recruiting editor for On 3 Sports. “I don’t know how you could encapsulate it in just a few words. Seriously, the job that Jimbo Fisher and his crew have done to, not only win the recruiting wars in the Lone Star State, but what I love is them taking it to another level nationally.”
The Aggies headed into Wednesday with the nation’s third-best 2022 class, according to On 3 Sports. Four of A&M’s 21 verbal commitments are five-star recruits. The Aggies also are third by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. A&M has never signed four five-star recruits. According to 247Sports.com, the Aggies signed a trio of five-star commitments in 2014 and ‘15.
“We still need to wait and let the smoke clear a little bit here, obviously, but it’s going to go certainly down as one of the better recruiting classes in the modern era of recruiting—since internet recruiting has been around the last 25 years,” Crabtree said.
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen from Powell, Tenn., headlines the class. He’s ranked the best in his position and is second-best prospect in the nation. According to 247’s, Nolen earned a .9998 rating, which would be the highest of any recruit to sign with A&M. Defensive end Myles Garrett (2014) is second on the list at a .9993 rating, followed by Reggie McNeal (2002) at .9970.
The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Nolen earned a 98.50 ranking by On 3, and is the No. 1 rated recruit on ESPN.com. Nolrn is a consensus five-star prospect across all four services, which Crabtree said is rare.
“That just shows you that he’s just a special, special athlete,” Crabtree said. “Just dominating… he has that, ‘I’m going to take the game over’ mentality and he’s not afraid to take on the challenge and expect to play early in the SEC. He just checks all of those boxes.”
Other five-star recruits expected to sign with A&M are Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart, Lakeland, Fla. defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Bridgeland quarterback Conner Weigman. Stewart is rated .9970 by 247Sports.com, Brownlow-Dindy .9921 and Weigman .9901. All are rated in the nation’s top 20 recruits.
Georgia is the only school with more five-star recruit pledges than A&M, according to On 3 and 247 rivals. A&M has a chance to have the nation’s best class. The Aggies are in the mix for five-star North Shore cornerback Denver Harris who is also considering Texas and Alabama. The Aggies are also in the mix for a handful of four-star recruits including safety Jacoby Matthews from Ponchatoula, La., Humble Atascocita offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, IMG Academy edge rusher Jihaad Campbell, edge rusher Enai White from Philadelphia and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas from Scottsdale, Ariz.
If A&M remains in the top three, they will have done it without a defensive coordinator, because Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach on Friday. Crabtree said that’s not easy, citing Clemson, which lost multiple defensive recruits after defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the Oklahoma head coaching job.
“It’s a testament to the A&M coaching staff, assuming they stick over the next 24 hours, to keep the pieces of the puzzle together, considering all the movement that has been going on through this silly season,” Crabtree said. “It has been a testament to Coach Fisher and a lot of other coaches on the defensive staff, but maybe, even more importantly, the recruiting operations folks behind the scenes.”
Recruits can sign at any point during the early signing period, which spans from Wednesday to Friday. They also can wait for the regular signing period that will open Feb. 2, 2022.
Before A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies signed no more than four five-star recruits. A&M since has signed 12, according to 247. Crabtree said, in today’s world, NIL opportunities are a big draw to Aggieland, but the key ingredient is Fisher.
“Coach Fisher has done a good job of convincing these elite players that, ‘We need you. You see how close we are. We’ve beaten Alabama. We’ve been on the edge, but we still have some holes to fix and you are that guy,’” Crabtree said. “When you have Coach Fisher, who does have a reputation as a tremendous recruiting head coach, a guy that is actively involved and a great closer, and you combine that with everything else that we know that makes A&M special—the facilities, the fan support, the atmosphere, the education—it’s kind of developed into this perfect recruiting storm and it should pay off with one of the better classes that we’ve seen in a long, long time.”