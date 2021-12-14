Texas A&M in the running for recruiting crown as early signing period opens Wednesday

If A&M remains in the top three, they will have done it without a defensive coordinator, because Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach on Friday. Crabtree said that’s not easy, citing Clemson, which lost multiple defensive recruits after defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the Oklahoma head coaching job.

“It’s a testament to the A&M coaching staff, assuming they stick over the next 24 hours, to keep the pieces of the puzzle together, considering all the movement that has been going on through this silly season,” Crabtree said. “It has been a testament to Coach Fisher and a lot of other coaches on the defensive staff, but maybe, even more importantly, the recruiting operations folks behind the scenes.”

Recruits can sign at any point during the early signing period, which spans from Wednesday to Friday. They also can wait for the regular signing period that will open Feb. 2, 2022.

Before A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies signed no more than four five-star recruits. A&M since has signed 12, according to 247. Crabtree said, in today’s world, NIL opportunities are a big draw to Aggieland, but the key ingredient is Fisher.

“Coach Fisher has done a good job of convincing these elite players that, ‘We need you. You see how close we are. We’ve beaten Alabama. We’ve been on the edge, but we still have some holes to fix and you are that guy,’” Crabtree said. “When you have Coach Fisher, who does have a reputation as a tremendous recruiting head coach, a guy that is actively involved and a great closer, and you combine that with everything else that we know that makes A&M special—the facilities, the fan support, the atmosphere, the education—it’s kind of developed into this perfect recruiting storm and it should pay off with one of the better classes that we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

