Texas A&M hires Ole Miss' Durkin as defensive coordinator

Ole Miss went 10-3 this season, ending with a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels lost quarterback Matt Corral early to an injury against the Bears, but the defense held Baylor to 319 yards and 12 first downs.

“The way our defense played tonight, D.J. has probably got a lot of opportunities,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said after the game. “He’s done a great job all season. I don’t know of any other opportunities or anything, but he’s done a fabulous job with our players, not just performance, but recruiting and flipping over a roster that — you guys have followed it here — one that statistically over the last five years of defense here, as bad as anybody in the country.”

Elko was part of head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first staff at A&M and spent four seasons in Aggieland. He was hired as Duke’s head coach last month.

Durkin will take over a defense that allowed only 15.9 points per game to rank third in the country behind Georgia (9.6) and Clemson (14.8). The Aggies allowed 327.5 yards per game to rank 15th nationally.