Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has set up coaching responsibilities, should he test positive for COVID-19

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he established a “line of succession” for his coaches prior to the season, should he be quarantined with COVID-19.

“It’s very much like writing your own will, like you’re not going to be there,” Fisher said with a laugh. “It’s totally different.”

This season nine Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches have announced positive COVID-10 test results, most notably Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Florida head coach Dan Mullen. Saban was able to coach in Saturday’s Crimson Tide win over Georgia after having three negative tests prior to the game.

Fisher did not provide any insight into how what his delegation of power looks like.

Fisher has one former head coach on his staff in offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. Dickey was head coach at North Texas from 1998-2000, before moving on to offensive coordinator roles at Utah State, New Mexico, Texas State and Memphis. He also was an associate head coach with Memphis during the 2015-16 season.

Offensively, tight ends coach James Coley was an offensive coordinator at Georgia and also served in the same position under Fisher at Florida State.