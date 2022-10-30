Texas A&M has something to build on

Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman.

The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. In his first start he engineered back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game for a 14-7 lead and late in the game he accounted for all the yards in a 10-play, 80-yard drive that pulled A&M within a field goal. He guided A&M to 480 yards with no turnovers in by far the team’s best offensive performance of the season, considering the opponent and circumstances.

That gives Aggies optimism, but the game also added frustration as Ole Miss rushed for 390 yards, the most by an A&M opponent in two decades. A&M also dropped to 3-5, assuring it of having the worst record in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s five-year reign. A&M is 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. The last time the Aggies had that record in league play was 1984. The silver lining in that comparison is the ’84 Aggies won two of their last three Southwest Conference games to finish 6-5. A&M’s bar for success this season has been lowered to reaching six victories.

The Aggies, ranked sixth in the preseason, started the year as a College Football Playoff contender with the ultimate goal of going unbeaten. Now the challenge is to become bowl-eligible. A win against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 better be a lock. The Minutemen are a consensus bottom 10 team having lost 35 of their last 38. That assumed victory still leaves A&M needing to win two of three against Auburn, Florida and LSU to be eligible for postseason. Ideally, A&M needs to beat Auburn (3-5, 1-4) and Florida (4-4, 1-4) which are struggling as well. The Aggies don’t need to go into the regular-season finale against 15th-ranked LSU (6-2, 4-1) needing to win that game to be bowl-eligible. Maybe, A&M will continue to improve in these next three games and be the favorite against vastly improved LSU.

That didn’t seem possible until Weigman’s effort. He made everyone around him better. Max Johnson, the junior transfer from LSU who made three starts before breaking a bone in his throwing hand, did that to an extent, but Weigman was better. Sophomore Moose Muhammad had eight receptions for 112 yards and true freshman Evan Stewart added six receptions for 88 yards with both having a touchdown. Weigman targeted those wide receivers 25 times. With more playing time together, they’ll catch even more. Running back Devon Achane added seven receptions for 41 yards with a touchdown. He added 138 yards rushing on 25 carries as A&M averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Those numbers indicate A&M’s much-maligned young offensive line played better, Fisher called a better game or Weigman is that good, but it’s probably a combination of all. One thing none of them can do is tackle.

A&M’s defense looked woefully overmatched. The only thing that slowed down Ole Miss’ high-octane running game was A&M’s rash of injuries as the Aggies couldn’t keep up. Some thought the Aggies were faking the injuries, which Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin somewhat insinuated when asked. That’s somewhat a moot point, since A&M — even with the momentary timeouts — couldn’t play run defense.

Ole Miss had 18 runs of at least 10 yards, including a 61-yard effort by Quinshon Judkins that was the longest by an A&M opponent this season. A&M sorely missed Antonio Johnson who missed his second straight game. The team’s leading tackler, a preseason All-American, had 41 tackles in four games before getting hurt against Alabama.

A&M has had a lot of injuries, forcing it to play underclassmen a lot. Why A&M has so many injuries or why it doesn’t have capable upperclassmen to pick up the slack are topics for another day. The bottom line is this team has woefully underachieved, but the season isn’t over.

A&M is left with a trio of attainable goals – become bowl-eligible, beat LSU and win a bowl game. The most important is getting bowl-eligible to get 15 extra practices, which is huge for a team so young. The Aggies didn’t get those practices after canceling out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs. You could argue that disappointing ending to the season carried over to this season. It obviously didn’t help.

The loss to Ole Miss was another disappointment, but it did offer a glimmer of hope.

Rebels climb. Ole Miss moved up four spots to 11th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Georgia remained first followed by Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, TCU and Oregon with no change in the top eight. No. 15 LSU is the only other SEC team ranked. Kentucky fell out after its loss to Tennessee. Kentucky is a point behind Texas which is the first team outside the rankings.

Fluctuating odds. A&M opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Florida and it immediately dropped to 3.5. The over/under is 54.5 for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kick at Kyle Field.