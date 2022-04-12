Texas A&M has record renewal rate for season tickets in football

Texas A&M has had a 94% renewal rate for season tickets in football, the Aggies announced Tuesday. It’s the program’s top mark since the reconfiguration of the stadium prior to the 2013 season when capacity stood at 82,589.

Season tickets remain on sale through the 12th Man Foundation by calling 1-888-99-AGGIE or visiting www.12thmanfoundation.com online. Additional ticket options, including flex packs, Gig ’em Passes and single-game tickets will be available for purchase in the coming months. Sports passes are also on sale and can be purchased by A&M students who are enrolled for the fall semester via their Howdy portal.