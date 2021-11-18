Texas A&M has been haunted by slow starts in its losses

A stumbling block in the 16th-ranked Texas A&M football team’s three defeats was slow starts, and last week’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss might have been the worst. A&M rolled into Ole Miss on a four-game winning streak, but the Rebels dominated the first half for a 15-0 lead.
“It’s disappointing, because we had started fast in the other four games,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We got off to good starts, [did] good things. Didn’t do it in this game for some unknown reason, but we’ll get to the bottom of it and figure it out.”
A&M trailed for only 3 minutes, 16 seconds during the four-game winning streak, and all of that time came against Alabama. The Aggies fell behind twice against the Crimson Tide but each time answered quickly with a touchdown.
Against Ole Miss, the Aggies had no answers in the first half as the Rebels outgained them in offensive yards 408-91.
“I believe in the first half we came out way too flat,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “We didn’t match their energy. We didn’t come out as strong as we needed to. We knew going into the game that the offense was going to be a big key of our success, and we weren’t having very much success in the first half.”
It was reminiscent of A&M’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas. The Razorbacks bolted to a 17-0 lead in 17 minutes with A&M not scoring until the final minute of the first half.
The following week, Mississippi State controlled play from the start en route to a 26-22 victory. The Bulldogs had the ball for 35 minutes, 6 seconds. A&M managed leads of 7-3 and 13-10, but both times Mississippi State answered with touchdowns.
Those back-to-back losses dropped A&M out of the rankings. The Aggies climbed back to 11th during the four-game winning streak, but Ole Miss ended it by controlling the line of scrimmage. The Rebels had a 257-141 edge in rushing yards, including 192-43 in the first half. The 257 yards are the most allowed by the Aggies this season.
“Their running backs were able to hit the smallest holes and just bounce it out whenever they needed to,” A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said.
A&M had held its last three opponents to less than 100 yards rushing. The offense wasn’t able to pick up the slack, managing only 378 yards with two turnovers.
Fisher said the team had a good week of practice and was well prepared.
“It’s not because they didn’t want to or anything else,” Fisher said. “So we have to learn to take it on the field.”
• NOTES — The 16th-ranked Aggies (7-3) will take a break from Southeastern Conference play this week against Prairie View A&M (7-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. ... A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller is among 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award that goes to the state’s top offensive player in FBS play who exhibits the characteristics of Campbell. The other semifinalists are Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon and running back Abram Smith, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Texas-San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, Texas running backs Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, Ohio State wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson, Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns and quarterback Bailey Zappe, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.