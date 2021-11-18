Texas A&M has been haunted by slow starts in its losses

A stumbling block in the 16th-ranked Texas A&M football team’s three defeats was slow starts, and last week’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss might have been the worst. A&M rolled into Ole Miss on a four-game winning streak, but the Rebels dominated the first half for a 15-0 lead.

“It’s disappointing, because we had started fast in the other four games,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We got off to good starts, [did] good things. Didn’t do it in this game for some unknown reason, but we’ll get to the bottom of it and figure it out.”

A&M trailed for only 3 minutes, 16 seconds during the four-game winning streak, and all of that time came against Alabama. The Aggies fell behind twice against the Crimson Tide but each time answered quickly with a touchdown.

Against Ole Miss, the Aggies had no answers in the first half as the Rebels outgained them in offensive yards 408-91.

“I believe in the first half we came out way too flat,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “We didn’t match their energy. We didn’t come out as strong as we needed to. We knew going into the game that the offense was going to be a big key of our success, and we weren’t having very much success in the first half.”