Texas A&M graduate nickelback Keldrick Carper retires
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M graduate nickelback Keldrick Carper has retired for medical reasons.

“I suffered two concussions early on that caused me to miss a lot of time from the game and my teammates,” Carper said Monday on social media. “This was crushing to me. I made attempts to get back on the field but it just wasn’t right nor did it feel safe. After much thought and lengthy conversations with medical staff, my family, friends, coaches, and teammates, the decision that seemed the best for me was to call it quits with football. I have officially retired from football.”

Carper last played in the home game against Prairie View A&M. He had nine tackles in five games, starting in the season opener. Carper in his career played in 50 games, starting nine, making 126 tackles.

