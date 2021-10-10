Texas A&M got its act together for Alabama

It took Alabama to bring out the best in Texas A&M.

After playing down to the competition, the Aggies had their most complete game of the season in a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wants his players in practice to make opponents faceless and nameless. It’s all about them being their best no matter who they’re playing. That’ll work against most teams, but not Alabama. Not when you’re playing the top-ranked team in the country that is also the defending national champ. A team is not nameless and faceless when it has beaten you eight straight times.

Alabama is not even a faceless, nameless opponent to Fisher. He didn’t say in the offseason the Aggies would beat the butt of so-and-so before he retired. Fisher said the Aggies would beat Alabama coach Nick Saban’s butt. And that was a distinct possibility when Fisher said it, knowing he would have 15 returning starters from a 9-1 team. But after less-than-inspiring efforts in beating a trio of creampuffs followed with back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, the expectation was A&M would be the one getting its butt kicked. Alabama was an 18-point favorite and most thought it would be worse.