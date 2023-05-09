The Texas A&M football program landed a commitment from Jordan Pride, a 2024 safety from Blountstown, Florida, on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Pride is a four-star prospect and the nation's 84th overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Pride attended an A&M football camp last June and was offered then, 247Sports.com reported. The site also said Pride committed to Florida State in July 2021, but decommitted from the Seminoles on April 12.

In 2022, Pride was a part of Blountstown's state semifinalist team and was a two-way player.

A&M now has six commitments in its 2024 recruiting class with Pride the highest-rated player. The Aggies' class is currently ranked 32nd in the nation.