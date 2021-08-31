Texas A&M's Swedish football recruit Theo Melin Öhrström case study in growing international recruiting

Technology has made it a little easier for international recruits. Since RIG Academy opened in 2012, the school has placed seven players on college rosters, Johansson said.

“Before you couldn’t get video,” Fisher said. “When I started catching, coaches would fight over the film, because there was only one film. If you’ve got the film, you could recruit the guy, and no one else could evaluate the dadgum guy. Now because of film and being able to pull it on a computer and the communication and all the things that go on, being able to see those guys is much easier, which allows you to recruit.”

While video has helped Öhrström gain attention from U.S. colleges, watching him play against Swedish defenders doesn’t tell much of a story. Coaches want to see these athletes in person, and that’s where organizations like PPI Recruits take center stage.

Since 2017, founder and CEO Brandon Collier has organized trips for some of Europe’s best college football recruits to hit as much of the summer camp circuit as possible. In five years, the organization has placed approximately 100 athletes in NCAA Division I college programs, Collier said.