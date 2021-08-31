Texas A&M's Swedish football recruit Theo Melin Öhrström case study in growing international recruiting

Just like most young boys, Theodor Melin Öhrström developed his love of football by watching his favorite stars playing the sport.
Unlike others who fall in love with the game, however, the native of Stockholm, Sweden, learned about American football not through the NFL but through Dude Perfect videos. The trick-shot group made up of former Texas A&M students introduced Öhrström to football, and those videos started a winding football road that will land him approximately 5,186 miles from home at Kyle Field.
“I kind of got interested there, and that summer I went to the U.S. with my mother, my grandma and my little sister, and I brought back a football and started playing with it at recess with my friends,” Öhrström said.
If all goes to plan, Öhrström will become the third international player on A&M’s roster in 2023. He is committed to play for the Aggies and is a part of a growing trend of college coaches turning an eye overseas for talent.
“Those kids are coming over and wanting to play football and are looking forward to it and come to camp,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You have guys that do that stuff all the time. I mean, that’s the kind of world we’re in now.”
Öhrström is a four-star tight end and No. 180 overall in the 247Sports.com recruiting rankings for his class, making him the highest-ranked international recruit not from Canada in the recruiting service’s database that spans back to 1999. He is trying to become the fifth Swedish player to land on a college roster since 2019, according to 247Sports.com.
So far the Aggies have poached two players from Down Under: sophomore punter Nik Constantinou from Melbourne, Australia, and sophomore offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko from Brisbane, Australia. Öhrström will be the first A&M player born in Europe to play for the Aggies since offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who was born and raised in London. But unlike Eluemenor, Öhrström honed his football skills completely overseas.
Football roots
Öhrström attends RIG Football Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, a 30-student program partially funded by the Swedish government aimed at developing players for the Swedish national American football team, which participates in the European Championship of American Football and the IFAF World Championship of American Football. Sweden has won one European title since the competition began in 1983. Finland has won a record five titles, while Germany has claimed three.
The World Championships have been played every four years since 1999 with the United States wining three titles and Japan taking the first two. In that competition, Sweden has placed as high as third in 1999.
Robert Johansson, also a Swedish native, is one of two coaches at RIG Academy tasked with preparing its players for national team call-ups and American college recruitment. Johansson first fell in love with football while living for a year as a foreign exchange student in Pennsylvania in 1989. Upon returning home, he quickly joined an American football club and blazed a path toward his future career. Before taking his charge at RIG, Johansson was an assistant coach at Emporia State in Kansas, the alma mater of A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.
“This is what I love, and I really like the high school setup that we run right now where I get to do everything,” Johansson said. “I’m the strength and conditioning coach. I’m the football coach. I’m their mentor. I’m their psychologist. I’m everybody.”
Football, just like economics and social or natural sciences, is a class RIG students take with a grade handed out for their work in the craft. Monday through Friday, the student-athletes practice in the morning and meet in a classroom in the afternoon to study the strategic side of the sport.
“We teach them everything from basic football 101 to strategy to psychology to leadership to anatomy and physiology,” Johansson said. “We try to teach them everything they need to know about being an elite athlete.”
When Öhrström appeared on Johansson’s radar, he had spent most of his childhood playing soccer as a goalkeeper. Öhrström already possessed height and catching ability, and Johansson saw potential for him at tight end.
“There’s definitely some correlations between being a good goalie and being a good tight end,” Öhrström said.
The decision for the final spot in Öhrström’s class at the RIG Academy came down to him and one other player, and Öhrström won out. Johansson’s job was to add some muscle onto Öhrström’s thin frame and develop speed in an athlete used to making just short, lateral movements. The luxury Öhrström has is near endless time to train with Johansson at the live-in academy, Johansson said.
“He needed to understand how he’s got to work with his body to make it move that way,” Johansson said. “So it’s been a pretty long process to get him to move well, but right now he’s looking kind of like a receiver in a big body. It looks natural, but it’s been two years of hard work trying to get him to understand how to move and what to do and move to his strengths.”
Now the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder sees himself as a playmaker capable of spreading out opposing defenses.
“I am a tight end that can stretch the field,” Öhrström said. “I have good ball skills. I run routes well for my size, and I can definitely go up and get it. That’s my game.”
After improving in practice, Öhrström’s next challenge was earning game experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RIG Academy has been unable to play games for a year in large part because all of their games are exhibitions with other international schools. Öhrström has been able to play a little with his hometown club team this year, he said.
Gaining attention
Catching the imagination of a European youth football coach is one thing. Stealing the gaze of an NCAA Division I college football coach is a much more difficult mission.
“College football recruiting is becoming more and more like the NFL draft preparation than it ever has before,” The Athletic’s national recruiting analyst Ari Wasserman said. “You have these camps. You have these services and unrelenting ways of breaking down tape and talent and evaluating these prospects. It’s pretty in-depth.”
Technology has made it a little easier for international recruits. Since RIG Academy opened in 2012, the school has placed seven players on college rosters, Johansson said.
“Before you couldn’t get video,” Fisher said. “When I started catching, coaches would fight over the film, because there was only one film. If you’ve got the film, you could recruit the guy, and no one else could evaluate the dadgum guy. Now because of film and being able to pull it on a computer and the communication and all the things that go on, being able to see those guys is much easier, which allows you to recruit.”
While video has helped Öhrström gain attention from U.S. colleges, watching him play against Swedish defenders doesn’t tell much of a story. Coaches want to see these athletes in person, and that’s where organizations like PPI Recruits take center stage.
Since 2017, founder and CEO Brandon Collier has organized trips for some of Europe’s best college football recruits to hit as much of the summer camp circuit as possible. In five years, the organization has placed approximately 100 athletes in NCAA Division I college programs, Collier said.
“It’s not just about the film, because to be honest with you, most of these kids don’t have good film in terms of quality,” Collier said. “It’s more about who is delivering the message that coaches trust. That’s a big factor, and the argument then is that these kids are really as talented as we say they are.”
Öhrström spent several weeks on a PPI tour, driving from Georgia to Clemson to Alabama then West Virginia to Ohio State and back down to Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. The trip was arduous from start to finish. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Öhrström spent the last two weeks of school working remotely in Costa Rica while he quarantined for entrance into the United States. Only after the quarantine period could he begin the college tour in June.
Along the way, he picked up 12 scholarships offers from programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and A&M.
There will be plenty that feels out of the ordinary for Öhrström when he leaves Sweden to live in College Station, but he said a connection with A&M led to him committing to the Aggies.
“I felt comfortable,” he said. “I think my parents really felt comfortable. With me moving all the way across the Atlantic, I think we all felt comfortable with me being in a place like that ... and then, obviously, me seeing what Coach Fisher and [position coach James Coley] have done with tight ends they’ve had in their systems.”
The final step will be acclimating to a vastly different culture. Since World War II, Sweden has separated itself as one of the world’s foremost welfare states, counter to the American capitalist society.
It is a lesson that Johansson teaches his students frequently. Students at the academy pay their own rent, buy their own groceries and cook their own meals to help prepare them for life in the U.S.
“I think the American society is about taking what you want,” Johansson said. “If you want something, you have to actually take it. There is no security system ... well, there is a security system, but it’s not as good as we have. You don’t have that society where you can make a [lot] of money or become a CEO in a couple of years. We don’t have that. It’s kind of slow cooking.”
Football’s origin in Öhrström’s life never really crossed his mind while he was going through the recruiting process. But now it is not lost on him that it was a bunch of fun-loving Aggies goofing around with a football that helped him fall in love with this foreign sport.
“It was just a cool thing that the reason I started playing where I’m going to be,” Öhrström said.