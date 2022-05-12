 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M football video coordinator James Duncan remains national association’s treasurer

James Duncan, video coordinator for the Texas A&M football team, was re-elected to the Coaches Sports Video Association’s executive board as treasurer.

Duncan, who is in his 24th season at A&M with the last 18 as video coordinator, has been Coaches Sports Video Association’s executive board treasurer for a decade. Duncan supervises two full-time assistants and a student staff at A&M. He was the 2014-2015 CSVA national and Southeastern Conference video coordinator of the year and the organization’s Big 12 Conference video coordinator of the year in 2010-11.

