Texas A&M football to face Vanderbilt in season opener

Texas A&M football will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 in Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference released Monday.

The conference mixed up all member schedules after electing to go to a 10-game, conference-only slate two weeks ago, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A home game against Florida and a road trip to Tennessee were added to A&M’s schedule, to bring the game total to 10.

A&M was initially scheduled to open the conference slate against Arkansas in Arlington's AT&T Stadium. The Aggies were originally to face the Commodores on Nov. 14 in College Station.

Vanderbilt and A&M have squared off on the gridiron twice, both since the Aggies jumped to the SEC. A&M took a 25-0 win in Nashville in 2015 and won a 56-24 bout in College Station in 2013.

The remainder of dates for A&M’s schedule will be released Monday evening at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

