You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M football to face Vanderbilt in season opener
0 comments
breaking

Texas A&M football to face Vanderbilt in season opener

Only $5 for 5 months
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt 2013

Texas A&M's Mike Evans comes down with the ball in the end zone past Vanderbilt's Javon Marshall during the third quarter. (Eagle Photo/ Stuart Villanueva)

 Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle

Texas A&M football will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 in Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference released Monday.

The conference mixed up all member schedules after electing to go to a 10-game, conference-only slate two weeks ago, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A home game against Florida and a road trip to Tennessee were added to A&M’s schedule, to bring the game total to 10.

A&M was initially scheduled to open the conference slate against Arkansas in Arlington's AT&T Stadium. The Aggies were originally to face the Commodores on Nov. 14 in College Station.

Vanderbilt and A&M have squared off on the gridiron twice, both since the Aggies jumped to the SEC. A&M took a 25-0 win in Nashville in 2015 and won a 56-24 bout in College Station in 2013. 

The remainder of dates for A&M’s schedule will be released Monday evening at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert