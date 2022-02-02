Texas A&M football team's signing class coming to Aggieland to make history, not a payday

The Texas A&M football team is banking on its record-setting recruiting class becoming priceless. And for the record, it was bought by good, old-fashioned hard work, not the lure of millions of dollars through name, image and likeness deals.
A post on a message board on BroBible.com by a user named SlicedBread said that this class could cost A&M boosters $30 million. Some media and coaches ran with that, including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
“I joked the other day I didn’t know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax on how much they paid for their signing class,” Kiffin said Tuesday at his press conference. “We don’t have the same funding resources as some of these schools do for these NIL deals, so it’s basically dealing with different salary caps. We now have a sport that has completely different salary caps, and some of these schools are five, 10 times more than everybody else what they can pay those players. I know nobody else uses those phrases. It is what it is.”
Kiffin couldn’t help but smile after firing off his luxury tax zinger, but A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher isn’t amused that something so blatantly inaccurate has gotten so much traction.
“There is no $30 million fund,” Fisher said. “There is no $5 million [fund]. There is no $10 million [fund],” Fisher said. “This is garbage.”
Fisher said he laughed when he first heard it, expecting the fabrication to die quickly. Instead, it’s found plenty of life. Some media picked up on it, and a Notre Dame vice president tweeted that the Aggies paid a fortune for its class.
“And to have coaches in our league and across this league that say that?” an animated Fisher said at his Wednesday press conference. “Clown acts. [It’s] irresponsible as hell.”
While the talkative Kiffin was riling up the Aggies, he also took a shot at former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who in a short time at Southern California has landed the nation’s top-rated group of transfer players according to 247Sports.com.
“Congratulations to Lincoln Riley,” Kiffin said. “We’re working on a graphic to transfer the ‘Tiger King’ outfit to him after they just told me they have [signed former Oklahoma quarterback] Caleb [Williams] on the way in here. So we can change that title over to him.”
It’s a bit two-faced of Kiffin to criticize other schools for signing transfers, considering he’s added 13 at Ole Miss. You’d also think anyone from Ole Miss would be careful about making unsubstantiated allegations, considering that school’s history. But then again, a sharp wit is one of many assets for the entertaining and offensive-minded Kiffin, who also is a good recruiter. He’s man enough to say publicly what others might be thinking, but is it smart to rile up Fisher and the Aggies?
“The guys griping about NIL, griping about transfer portal, are using it the most and bragging about it the most,” Fisher said. “That’s the ironic part. You want character? I’ll take it with any of y’all. It’s a joke. It does piss me off.”
Fisher and A&M will get a better chance to vent when Ole Miss comes to Kyle Field next year.
When Fisher wasn’t scowling Wednesday, he was smiling. That’s in large part because defensive end Shemar Stewart of Miramar, Florida, signed with A&M earlier in the day, becoming the seventh five-star recruit among A&M’s 29 signees. The Aggies’ class has a record-setting score of 328.59 by 247Sports.com, topping Alabama’s class from last year that had a score of 327.76.
Fisher said they’re not coming to Aggieland for the bucks. They’re coming to win games and make history.
“They recruited each other as much as we recruited them,” Fisher said “There was a bond between those guys and a unity that those guys went together and said, you know something? In football, it takes all of us to win a championship. That’s what we want to do. And I think that was a big part of this whole scenario of ... how it went together.
“And it’s insulting to our staff, how hard we work, to how we do things, and it’s insulting to Texas A&M, because there ain’t a better place to go to school and play ball. If you don’t like what we’re [doing], get used it to. All right? We’re not going anywhere”