Texas A&M football team's signing class coming to Aggieland to make history, not a payday

“The guys griping about NIL, griping about transfer portal, are using it the most and bragging about it the most,” Fisher said. “That’s the ironic part. You want character? I’ll take it with any of y’all. It’s a joke. It does piss me off.”

Fisher and A&M will get a better chance to vent when Ole Miss comes to Kyle Field next year.

When Fisher wasn’t scowling Wednesday, he was smiling. That’s in large part because defensive end Shemar Stewart of Miramar, Florida, signed with A&M earlier in the day, becoming the seventh five-star recruit among A&M’s 29 signees. The Aggies’ class has a record-setting score of 328.59 by 247Sports.com, topping Alabama’s class from last year that had a score of 327.76.

Fisher said they’re not coming to Aggieland for the bucks. They’re coming to win games and make history.

“They recruited each other as much as we recruited them,” Fisher said “There was a bond between those guys and a unity that those guys went together and said, you know something? In football, it takes all of us to win a championship. That’s what we want to do. And I think that was a big part of this whole scenario of ... how it went together.