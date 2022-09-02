Texas A&M football team's push for greatness starts Saturday against Sam Houston State

If the Texas A&M football team had the offseason and fall camp the players have raved about, Saturday’s opening game against Sam Houston State should be decided by halftime.

The Aggies enter the season ranked sixth for the second straight season and will host the Bearkats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M started last year with a 41-10 victory over Kent State, but by season’s end the Aggies were 8-4, unranked and without enough scholarship players to play a bowl game.

Depth is a strength heading into the season as the Aggies signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the history of the sport on the heels of a trio of top 10 classes. A&M returns 10 starters overall along with sophomore quarterback Haynes King, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second game last year.

The national media believe A&M will live up to expectations, giving the Aggies the second-highest preseason ranking for a team that finished the previous season unranked.

“There’s a mixture of nerves and excitement,” A&M junior nickelback Antonio Johnson said. “We’ve been working so hard all offseason to get to this point, and now we’re able to showcase what the season is going to be like.”

Facing Sam Houston could do wonders for A&M’s confidence. The Bearkats are 29.5-point underdogs and 0-12 all-time against A&M, suffering seven shutouts in the series. But the Aggies say they aren’t taking anything for granted Saturday.

“We will never overlook a team like Sam Houston, because they are a great team,” A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson said.

The Bearkats were one of the nation’s top Football Championship Subdivision programs over the last 11 seasons, winning a national championship along with two other appearances in the national title game and three more semifinal appearances. They went 11-1 last year on the heels of a 10-0 record and national title in the spring 2021 season created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Sam Houston is undertaking a massive makeover with only 48 of the 110 players on the roster returning as the Bearkats play a shortened nine-game schedule. They are in transition from the FCS’ Western Athletic Conference to the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA next year.

Robinson said A&M won’t disrespect the Bearkats or any opponent regardless of their situation.

“That’s what comes with maturity in that mindset that we need to have,” Robinson said. “That’s how we can have a national championship team, if we always carry that mindset.”

A&M wants to show the nation it is a College Football Playoff contender from the get-go.

“We have to start anything we do the right way,” A&M senior safety Demani Richardson said. “This game will just show how dedicated we’ve been at practice and throughout the offseason. So just setting the tone right away [is key]. This first game just allows us to get rolling during the season.”

A&M senior wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith is treating the opener as if it were the national championship game.

“There’s not going to be a play where we can take off,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re doing everything right. Really, we’re just trying to be great.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he would settle for no self-inflicted wounds during the first game as he looks for no turnovers and disciplined play in all three phases.

“We’ve got to be ready to play that way,” he said.