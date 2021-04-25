Texas A&M football team wraps up spring drills with Maroon & White Game

With less than 20 seconds left in the first half of Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher hustled after junior running back Ainias Smith, who had just dropped a pass from freshman quarterback Haynes King after running the wrong route.
“Who is the rookie?” Fisher shouted at Smith.
The question spoke volumes about Fisher’s concerns coming out of the Maroon’s 23-6 victory at Kyle Field. As the spotlight shined on the quarterback battle between King and sophomore Zach Calzada, Fisher was more interested in how the veterans surrounding the rookie passers played.
“Everybody’s worried about the quarterback,” Fisher said. “That’s the least thing I’m worried about. I ain’t worried about the quarterback. I’m worried about the pieces around them. We’ve got to play better around them.”
King, a football coach’s son from Longview, took all of his snaps with the Maroon, which featured mostly first-teamers. But King’s offensive line was void of many potential starters due to bumps and bruises sustained during spring practice. And at times, linemen from the Maroon filled in for drives with the White to supplement missing players.
Quarterbacks for both squads were sacked five times and hurried seven more. Fisher also mentioned the offenses weren’t chipping rushers as heavily in the spring game to avoid injuries.
“I feel like it went OK,” left tackle Kenyon Green said. “I feel like there was a lot of stuff we can work on as a unit. As a leader, I need to step up some more and get a hold of the O-line.”
King completed 16 of 31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He threw an interception late in the fourth quarter on a third-and-14 play and could have had another as time wound down in the first half, but it was ruled incomplete by Fisher.
King’s pass that drew the most praise from Fisher was a dropped ball by wide receiver Hezekiah Jones on a crossing route early in the game.
“Go back and watch how he threw the football,” Fisher said. “We had a 25-yard drop in the first series. He had four or five dropped balls in the first half that would have put him in scoring range and been big plays.”
In the second quarter, King converted a fourth-and-1 from the Maroon’s 34-yard line on a speed option to the right, tucking the ball and bursting through the line for a 3-yard gain. He then connected with Smith on the right sideline with a perfectly-placed pass for 26 yards.
“We love his athleticism, but he’s throwing the ball very well, too,” Fisher said.
Calzada’s highlight moment came on a 57-yard pass to Smith on a crossing route. The strong-armed Calzada burned a strike into Smith’s hands at helmet level, away from a defender draped on him. Smith took the midrange pass up the left side of the field for the biggest gain of the day.
Splitting time on both teams, Calzada completed 19 of 40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. He also through an interception.
“I thought Calzada had great command of what he did,” Fisher said. “He was accurate with the ball. Threw it decisively. Made a lot of good throws. Had drops on him, too. I was very pleased with him.”
Both King and Calzada lost fumbles behind the line of scrimmage and were banged up trying to recover the loose balls. Both returned to play later in the game.
True freshman quarterback Eli Stowers completed 3 of 11 passes for 44 yards and rushed five times for 25 yards in limited action.
Smith finished with 115 yards and a TD on five catches. Jones had 82 yards on five catches. Junior Jalen Preston was the standout for the White in a pass-happy game with 63 yards on six catches, and Saturday proved a breakout day for sophomore Devin Price, who tallied 62 yards on four catches.
Freshman running back Deondre Jackson lead all rushers with 32 yards on nine carries followed by Isaiah Spiller and Stowers with 25 yards each.
As both offenses struggled to convert in the red zone through the first three quarters, A&M’s kicking duo of Seth Small and Caden Davis stole the show. Davis, kicking for both teams, connected on three field goals including one from 51 yards and another from 55. Fisher was heard shouting for Davis to kick the longer of the two for the Maroon, though the sophomore suited up for the White. Small made 2 of 2 field goals from 31 and 37 yards.
“That was something that we wanted to see,” Fisher said. “We got some of that in camp. Seth is awesome at what he does, but Caden having the ability to hit those long field goals, you don’t know when you’re going to need one, and he’s a real weapon.”
With less than eight minutes left, the Maroon offense found the end zone for the first time. Calzada connected on a short pass to Smith, who carried it in for a 6-yard score. King threw his own touchdown pass four minutes later when he found a streaking Reese Mason without a defender in sight for a 27-yard score.
Overall, A&M was 11-for-28 converting third downs and 4-for-7 scoring in the red zone with just one TD.
Defensively, A&M was notably without edge rushers Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal. Freshman linebacker Edgerrin Cooper took the reins of the White defense with a game-leading nine tackles. He also recorded a sack, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
“He’s done a great job this spring,” Fisher said. “He’s learning what to do and being more consistent on his reads and steps, but man, he can be talented and he can pull the pin and really run things down.”
Junior Demani Richardson should have scored a touchdown on an interception return late in the second quarter, but a touch by Calzada, who threw the interception, downed the safety 20 yards short of the score. With a laugh, Richardson said the touchdown should have counted.
“I don’t think Zach is tackling me,” he said. “There’s no way.”
•
NOTES — A&M handed out its spring awards at halftime: community service — DB Keldrick Carper, WR Chase Lane, RB Joe Mawad; academic excellence — DB Tyreek Chappell, TE Baylor Cupp, DB Brian George, DB Josh Moten, QB Stowers; offensive most improved — OL Aki Ogunbiyi, WR Jalen Preston; defensive most improved — LB Tarian Lee, DL Isaiah Raikes; special teams MVP — DS Connor Choate; offensive MVP — OL Kenyon Green; defensive MVPs — DL Micheal Clemons, DL DeMarvin Leal; spring team MVPs — OL Green, DL Leal.