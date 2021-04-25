Texas A&M football team wraps up spring drills with Maroon & White Game

“I feel like it went OK,” left tackle Kenyon Green said. “I feel like there was a lot of stuff we can work on as a unit. As a leader, I need to step up some more and get a hold of the O-line.”

King completed 16 of 31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He threw an interception late in the fourth quarter on a third-and-14 play and could have had another as time wound down in the first half, but it was ruled incomplete by Fisher.

King’s pass that drew the most praise from Fisher was a dropped ball by wide receiver Hezekiah Jones on a crossing route early in the game.

“Go back and watch how he threw the football,” Fisher said. “We had a 25-yard drop in the first series. He had four or five dropped balls in the first half that would have put him in scoring range and been big plays.”

In the second quarter, King converted a fourth-and-1 from the Maroon’s 34-yard line on a speed option to the right, tucking the ball and bursting through the line for a 3-yard gain. He then connected with Smith on the right sideline with a perfectly-placed pass for 26 yards.

“We love his athleticism, but he’s throwing the ball very well, too,” Fisher said.