Texas A&M football team will scrimmage Saturday

The Texas A&M football team has had solid practices to start spring drills, but head coach Jimbo Fisher will have a better grasp of how much progress they’ve made during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We’ll find out what they can take to the field,” Fisher said Thursday before the Aggies’ sixth practice of the spring.

The Aggies have improved their technique, understanding and execution, Fisher said. A&M’s defense is being tweaked by defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci, who added the title of co-coordinator after former DC Mike Elko was hired as head coach at Duke.

Durkin, who came from Ole Miss, has meshed well with the players and assistants, Fisher said.

“I always think defense comes together quicker than offenses do,” Fisher said. “It’s just the nature of the beast and how you do things. But the offense, I’ve been pleased.”

The battle at quarterback has continued with Haynes King, who started the first two games last season before getting hurt, competing against LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman, who enrolled early to take part in spring drills.

Johnson has a huge edge in experience with 14 starts, 10 of them in Southeastern Conference play.

“[Playing] in games, that’s an advantage,” Fisher said of Johnson. “That’s not a tell-all, but at the same time, he’s done some things, and you can see I think sometimes if he misses a play or something the ability to come right back and make another play. I think some of that’s maturity.”

King also has picked up where he left off.

“Haynes has always done that,” Fisher said. “Haynes was doing that in camp and while he was starting for us, and in bowl practice when he started to come back, you saw that.”

Despite a lack of college playing experience, Weigman handles the position well, Fisher said.

“I’ll tell you what, he does some things ... just instinctively in how you do things, the throws, the reads, the eyes,” Fisher said. “He’s a very natural player, too. That room is going to be very interesting.”

• NOTES — Fisher said the defensive backfield added speed through recruiting, and players also have gotten faster in the offseason program. ... Running back Devon Achane practiced a few times in the first week of drills but is competing at the Texas Relays this week in Austin with the Aggie track and field team.

