The Texas A&M football team will have an open practice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Kyle Field.

Fans are encouraged to park in lot 62 and enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 in the Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. No ticket is needed. The concession stands will not be open, but fans are encouraged to bring bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited.

Players will begin practice Wednesday. They’ll also practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Those practices will be closed to the public.

A&M will open the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 against New Mexico at Kyle Field.

The Aggies are coming off a 5-7 season that included a 2-6 record in the Southeastern Conference to tie Auburn for sixth in the Western Division.