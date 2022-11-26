Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season

It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson.

As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed the senior to return to the end zone one more time to put an exclamation point on an ultimately disappointing season.

A&M won’t be going to a bowl game but it heads into the offseason with a 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU, which effectively ended the Tigers’ outside shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I felt like it was more important for the team,” Richardson said of the win. “It shows that this team doesn’t give up. Many people, like the fans and everyone, thought we were done, because we lost a couple of games. It shows that this team has fight.”

With the game tied at 17 early in the third quarter, the Aggies were sparked to life thanks to Richardson’s 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper laid a huge hit on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, knocking the ball free. Richardson picked it up and trotted to score with the ball in one hand leading his path.

“When your leader on the defense is playing ball like that ... it makes you want to take your game to the next level,” defensive back Antonio Johnson said. “That was a key play in the game for us. Offense came out in the second half and was sluggish, and [LSU] went down and scored right away. We needed some momentum, and that fumble recovery and touchdown gave us the momentum on both sides.”

The Aggie offense had gone three-and-out twice before Richardson’s score but returned to life with touchdowns on its next two drives, helping the Aggies earn their six-largest margin of victory over an Associated Press top 10 team.

For the first time since the Aggies’ 31-28 loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 29, A&M had the services of Conner Weigman at quarterback, Devon Achane at running back and wide receiver Evan Stewart. Though still obviously limping at times after missing two weeks with an injured leg, Achane carried the load with 38 carries for 215 yards, both career highs. Achane opened the game’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter and closed out A&M’s scoring with another 10-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

The junior said his first practice of the week was Wednesday, and he was determined to play in the final game of the season.

“It was very important for me,” Achane said. “It wasn’t just important for me, but it was important for the seniors. ... Me coming back, I just wanted to give my seniors a great last game in Kyle Field, and that was my whole motivation to try and come back.”

Achane became the 16th Aggie to rush for 1,000 yards in a season thanks to a 17-yard run in the second quarter that put him over the mark.

Weigman completed 12 of 18 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He took a shot while delivering his first, a floating pass to the front of the end zone that tight end Donovan Green ran under for a 3-yard TD catch. Weigman also dropped a perfect pass in between two defenders that receiver Moose Muhammad III reeled in with one hand for a 21-yard touchdown catch.

Muhammad had 94 yards on five catches as he continued to emerge as one of the Aggies’ top playmakers.

“Moose has tremendous ball skills,” Fisher said. “He’s a strong body and very sure-handed guy. He makes contested catches and uses his body very well and can stick his foot in the ground and separate. He has a tremendous future ahead of him.”

The Aggies gained 429 yards, their third-highest total of the season. They faced an average of just 3 yards to gain on third down in the first half and finished with an average of 5.1 yards, converting 10 of 15 overall.

“It’s very important because Coach Fisher always says starting off with a good first down and a good second down leads to a good third down,” offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “Often the first two downs play a factor in that third down to you making it. I feel like we did that well tonight.”

Richardson is one of several Aggie upperclassmen who have a decision to make whether to return or declare for the NFL draft. All of them said they still have to weigh their options before deciding.