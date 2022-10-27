Texas A&M football team to 'pivot away' from Ye's "Power" as run-out song

The Texas A&M football team will change the song played as it runs onto Kyle Field prior to the opening kickoff, athletics director Ross Bjork said Thursday during his monthly “Yell and Review” town hall on Facebook Live.

Since the first game of the 2012 season, the Aggies have entered to Power by Ye, formally known as Kanye West. During the last week, Ye has faced a strong opposition after recently tweeting anti-Semitic comments. Adidas, Footlocker and the Gap dropped his clothing lines this week, due to the comments.

“That song has become controversial, based on the artist who sings that song,” Bjork said. “And so we’ve reviewed that situation, for actually the last couple of weeks, as that thing was kind of brewing. And so here is what we’re going to do. We’re pivoting away from that song,”

Instead, the Aggies will take the field to the instrumental of Bonfire by Childish Gambino before the Aggie War Hymn is played, Bjork said. Bonfire had been the run-out song for the Aggies after halftime.

A&M will stick to that pregame run-out for the remainder of the season, before reevaluating the entire team entrance during the offseason, Bjork said.

“I think the really neat thing about this opportunity is it gives us a chance to evaluate all of that, because, I believe, this has been in place since 2012 – same song, same pyrotechnics,” Bjork said. “So, this gives us a chance to say, ‘Let’s review everything for next year. Let’s figure out what happens when the team comes on the field for the start of the game [and] what happens at halftime. This a really good solution for what we have these last four games.”

The Aggies return to Kyle Field Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against 15th-ranked Ole Miss, A&M’s first home game in six weeks. After Saturday, A&M closes out its home slate against Florida (Nov. 5), UMass (Nov. 19) and LSU (Nov. 26).