The Texas A&M football team will meet with the press on July 21 at the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

The SEC Media Days will run from July 19-22. Florida, LSU and South Carolina will start the event July 19 followed by Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee on July 20. Alabama, Mississippi State, A&M and Vanderbilt will appear July 21 with Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri on July 22.