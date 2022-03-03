Texas A&M football team set to open spring drills with plenty of newcomers

The Texas A&M football team will open spring drills Monday. The Aggies have to replace 10 starters and will add a dozen newcomers from the nation’s highest-rated class in the history of recruiting rankings.

The newcomers will share the spotlight in 15 practices with a battle for the starting quarterback position. Haynes King won the job last year as a redshirt freshman but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game. Zach Calzada started the last 10 games but transferred to Auburn after the season. LSU quarterback Max Johnson, who engineered the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over A&M to end the regular season last year, has transferred into the program, which also added Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman, who was the National Quarterback Club’s national high school quarterback of the year in 2021.

“How you get to become a better player is you got competition,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s what we want at every position. You want practice to be your greatest competition. Each and every day that you know you have to bring your A game to practice to make sure you have a job, that’s when your team gets better. That’s how you grow as an organization.”