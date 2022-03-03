Texas A&M football team set to open spring drills with plenty of newcomers

The Texas A&M football team will open spring drills Monday. The Aggies have to replace 10 starters and will add a dozen newcomers from the nation’s highest-rated class in the history of recruiting rankings.
The newcomers will share the spotlight in 15 practices with a battle for the starting quarterback position. Haynes King won the job last year as a redshirt freshman but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game. Zach Calzada started the last 10 games but transferred to Auburn after the season. LSU quarterback Max Johnson, who engineered the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over A&M to end the regular season last year, has transferred into the program, which also added Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman, who was the National Quarterback Club’s national high school quarterback of the year in 2021.
“How you get to become a better player is you got competition,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s what we want at every position. You want practice to be your greatest competition. Each and every day that you know you have to bring your A game to practice to make sure you have a job, that’s when your team gets better. That’s how you grow as an organization.”
Fisher said he is pleased with the players’ progress since the end of the season. A&M graded players at every offseason workout for effort, discipline, toughness and other intangibles. Players wore a maroon jersey if they competed at a championship level, white if they were just average and yellow if “we didn’t think we could win with you,” Fisher said.
King, Johnson and Weigman earned maroon jerseys at the first workout and have kept them.
“There’s been a lot of guys like that,” Fisher said. “But that whole position [impressed] me, because right off the bat they jumped on it. They’re pushing each other, which is what you want.”
A&M will have three practices next week then pause for spring break. It’s not an ideal workout calendar, but that’s the way things fell, Fisher said. He didn’t want to have the spring game on Easter weekend nor did he want to delay the start of workouts until late this month.
“That’s why we’re breaking it up,” Fisher said. “I’ve done it in the past [at Florida State] because of the way Easter fell along with spring break. We still get the same number of practices.”
A&M will conclude spring drills with the Maroon & White Game on April 9 at Kyle Field.
• Other new faces: A&M has 11 freshmen who graduated high school early with the team — safety Bryce Anderson, linebacker Ish Harris, tight end Jake Johnson, wide receiver/safety Jarred Kerr, cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Denver Harris, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Anthony Lucas and Bobby Taylor, wide receiver Evan Stewart and Weigman.
• Watching, rehabbing: Players who will miss spring training include wide receivers Caleb Chapman and Hezekiah Jones, defensive backs Brian George, Deuce Harmon, Jaylon Jones, Groves-Killebrew and Will Smoot, defensive linemen Donell Harris Jr., McKinnley Jackson, Adarious Jones and Brownlow-Dindy, and tight end Eli Stowers.
• Foster will focus on track: Bryce Foster, who started every game at center last year as a true freshman, will be limited in the spring as he focuses on throwing the shot put for the Aggie track and field team. A&M wants Foster to avoid using his hands on the football field, Fisher said.
• Backfield update: Running back Devon Achane, a sprinter for the track team, will be a regular participant in spring drills, but he won’t be hit or tackled. Achane is the team’s lead running back with Isaiah Spiller not returning for his senior year to enter the NFL draft. Achane had 130 carries for 943 yards and nine touchdowns last season to complement Spiller (179-1,011-6).
Running backs LJ Johnson Jr., Earnest Crownover and Amari Daniels have shown promise in mop-up roles and will compete for more playing time.
“I’m anxious to watch those guys carry the load and develop a role on this team and be a big part of this team,” Fisher said. “You know running backs, you can’t have enough of them, especially in [the Southeastern Conference] and the way we run it and catch it, too.”
• Finding replacements on the defensive line: A&M lost four defensive line starters, but the unit has experience led by Jackson, Jones and Isaiah Raikes, while Fisher said Shemar Turner has shown promise. Albert Regis and Marcus Burris Jr. also are talented enough to make the rotation.
“We’re excited about that group,” said Fisher, adding that ends Tunmise Adeleye and Fadil Diggs had outstanding offseasons. Donell Harris Jr., Jahzion Harris, Elijah Jeudy and Braedon Mowry are others in the mix.
“They’ve still got to go out there on the grass [and do it], but definitely the ability is there,” Fisher said. “There’s enough of them, that’s for sure.”
• Plenty of options at TE: Junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who declared for the NFL draft, made 33 career starters, but the Aggies have stockpiled players at the position under Fisher, who is one of the few coaches to feature the position in multiple packages.
“My Lord, we’ve got more tight ends than Carter got liver pills,” Fisher said.
Baylor Cupp, who came in with Wydermyer and was projected to win the job, has battled through injuries and is in the mix for more playing time along with Max Wright. Cupp and Wright saw action behind Wydermyer last season. Wright had to deal with shoulder and knee issues and is moving better than ever, Fisher said. Blake Smith and Fernando Garza also are competing for playing time.
• Keeping up with Smith: Ainias Smith leads the wide receivers on and off the field along with Jalen Preston, but Moose Muhammad has the potential to make an impact, Fisher said. Devin Price, Kenyon Jackson and Yulkeith Brown have had strong offseasons and incoming freshman Evan Stewart has opened eyes.
“There will be some great competition out there,” said Fisher, also adding the names of walk-ons Ryan Campbell and Caleb Surber.
• New kicker: Caden Davis has attempted only one field goal in two years and missed it, but he’s ready to fill Seth Small’s big shoes, Fisher said.
“In our offseason workouts, he’s one of the best athletes on this team,” Fisher said. “That ain’t no lie. You talk about can run and jump, move and do things.”
Fisher said Small and Davis were dead even last year in practice until Davis got COVID-19, allowing Small to get the edge he never relinquished.
Small wrapped up a great career by making 22 of 27 field goals. For his career, he made 71 field goals and had 377 points, both school records.