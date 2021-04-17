Texas A&M football team reaching final push for spring drills

The Texas A&M football team is down to the nitty, gritty part of spring drills. The Aggies will scrimmage Saturday, then hold three more practices and conclude with the Maroon & White Game on April 24.

“Football doesn’t start until you’re 10-12 practices in, because everybody has that utopia where you feel good,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Everything’s good and you feel fresh and all of a sudden you find out real football starts after you’ve been here awhile.”

A&M had several reasons to be excited to start spring drills. The Aggies won their last eight games of the 2020 season to finish 9-1 overall and ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. And just getting to hold spring practice felt like a bonus after A&M had to cancel it last year because of COVID-19.

“I hope they appreciate how much having spring ball helps them, because it’s another chance for them to develop,” Fisher said during a Zoom press conference Friday. “It’s just like going to class. It’s in the major you want. You come here to get an Aggie ring in your educational major, which is huge. It’s the biggest thing you have. But right there even with it [is] you’re coming here to win championships, to win SEC championships and play in pro football, and there’s nothing wrong with having both.”