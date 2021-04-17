Texas A&M football team reaching final push for spring drills

The Texas A&M football team is down to the nitty, gritty part of spring drills. The Aggies will scrimmage Saturday, then hold three more practices and conclude with the Maroon & White Game on April 24.
“Football doesn’t start until you’re 10-12 practices in, because everybody has that utopia where you feel good,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Everything’s good and you feel fresh and all of a sudden you find out real football starts after you’ve been here awhile.”
A&M had several reasons to be excited to start spring drills. The Aggies won their last eight games of the 2020 season to finish 9-1 overall and ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. And just getting to hold spring practice felt like a bonus after A&M had to cancel it last year because of COVID-19.
“I hope they appreciate how much having spring ball helps them, because it’s another chance for them to develop,” Fisher said during a Zoom press conference Friday. “It’s just like going to class. It’s in the major you want. You come here to get an Aggie ring in your educational major, which is huge. It’s the biggest thing you have. But right there even with it [is] you’re coming here to win championships, to win SEC championships and play in pro football, and there’s nothing wrong with having both.”
A&M, which returns 15 starters, had a strong start to spring drills.
“I thought the first two weeks were really good,” Fisher said. “This third week I thought we’ve drifted, but we’ve put some more things in and we’re doing some different things defensively, different things offensively.”
Fisher is banking on a strong finish.
“We’ve got to get that mentality and that’s what I’m anxious to see,” Fisher said. “This team still has a ways to go developing its own personality and identity.”
•
It will be a busy June for Fisher and his staff after the NCAA announced Thursday that it is returning to the normal recruiting calendar starting June 1.
“It’s very big, because a lot of these guys we have never seen,” Fisher said. “At least the last class [we signed], you had a lot of contact with, whether they were in camp or things like that. By canceling camps a year ago, this new group of guys you’ve never been around.”
The NCAA started a dead period on March 13, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, then extended it several times. High school athletes haven’t visited campuses in 14 months.
“I think it’s very important for both sides [to end the dead period],” Fisher said. “And I think it will get back to some normalcy in how we’re trying to do things and live a normal life in the recruiting world.”
•
A&M has 10 freshmen who graduated from high school early and are now enrolled at A&M and participating in spring drills. Katy Taylor offensive lineman Bryce Foster did not graduate early, allowing him to compete in track. He won the District 19-6A discus title with a heave of 210 feet, 10 inches and threw the shot put 65-3 for the second-best mark in the country.
“He’s very talented,” Fisher said. “He should stay there and do that. There’s no doubt.”
Fisher strongly supports athletes playing more than one sport.
“I love it,” Fisher said. “I think it’s one of the biggest things we’re doing wrong in our society today and athletics, not letting guys play multiple sports and letting them experiment in multiple sports and develop in multiple sports because it develops you not only physically but mentally and competitively.”
•
The NCAA approved a one-time transfer rule Thursday that will allow all student-athletes in all sports the right to transfer once and be immediately eligible at their new school. Some have called it collegiate free agency, but Fisher said he doesn’t believe things will change much, because players already where getting transfer waivers, allowing them to play immediately.
“All it does is eliminate the waiver process,” Fisher said. “So it’s going to be still very similar in my opinion.”