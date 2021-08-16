Texas A&M football team ranked sixth in AP's preseason poll

The Texas A&M football team will enter the season ranked sixth by the Associated Press, its highest ranking since 1995 when the Aggies were third.
Defending national champ Alabama is first in the preseason poll followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and North Carolina. The Aggies, who were fourth in the final poll of last season, earned 1,223 points in the voting by 63 writers and broadcasters. A&M was 141 points behind fellow Southeastern Conference foe Georgia and 63 points ahead of Iowa State. The SEC has five teams ranked with 13th-ranked Florida and 16th-ranked LSU joining ‘Bama, Georgia and A&M.
This is the 15th time the Aggies have been ranked in the Top 10 of the first AP poll of the season. This is the third time in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s four seasons the Aggies have been ranked in the preseason. They were 12th in 2019 and 13th last year. A&M’s highest ranking was No. 2 in 1957 behind Oklahoma and in 1940 behind Cornell. In the 1930s and ‘40s the first poll of the season came in October.
A&M also was ranked sixth in last week’s USA Today coaches preseason. A&M is one of two teams from the state ranked with Texas at 21st.
Alabama is ranked first for the fourth time in the last six years. The Crimson Tide received 47 first-place votes with the next four teams also receiving first-place votes, including six each by Oklahoma and Clemson.
Since the AP started the preseason poll in 1950, only 11 teams that started No. 1 also ended the season as No. 1. Alabama was the last do it, in 2017, the middle season of three straight in which the Crimson Tide took the preseason top spot. Alabama finished second in 2016 and '18.
No program faces higher expectations than Alabama going into any season. The Crimson Tide is the only team in the country to start each of the last 13 seasons ranked in the top five. And no program has been better at meeting those expectations. Along with the six national titles, the Tide has three more top-four finishes over the previous 12 years and has never ended a season ranked lower than 10th.
Alabama will play A&M on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field. A&M is not scheduled to play a Top 25 until facing the Crimson Tide and won’t play a true road game, facing Colorado in Denver on Sept. 11 and Arkansas at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Sept. 25. Alabama will open the season against 14th-ranked Miami on Sept. 4 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff and play at 13th-ranked Florida on Sept. 18. A&M has lost eight straight to Alabama with the last victory in 2012, its first season in the SEC.
The 2021 AP preseason poll represents a return to normalcy after the Pac-12 and Big Ten canceled their fall sports seasons just before the preseason football rankings were announced last season. Voters were asked to consider the 54 FBS teams who had postponed their seasons when filling out their preseason ballots, leading to nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams being ranked. After the season started, voters ranked only teams that were scheduled play. Big 10 and Pac-12 teams re-entered the poll in Week 6 of the season as the leagues opted to return to play. Six Big 10 and Pac-12 teams ended up in the final Top 25 of the regular season led by Big 10 champ Ohio State, which lost to Alabama in the national title game.
NOTES - When Fisher won the 2013 national championship at Florida State the Seminoles were ranked seventh in the preseason poll, four spots behind A&M. Alabama was first. … A&M was ranked third on the ballots by James Kratch of The Star Ledger (N.J.) and Robert Cessna of The Eagle. A&M was outside the Top 10 on only the ballots of Garland Gillen of New Orleans’ WVUE-TV Fox 8 and Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail (W.V.), who both had the Aggies 12th. Twenty-six voters had A&M sixth including Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. … A&M will open the season Sept. 4 at home against Kent State. … No. 8 Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference is the first team from outside the Power Five to be ranked in the preseason top 10 since Louisville started ninth in 2012, the Cardinals' final season in the AAC before joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. … No. 22 Coastal Carolina and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, both from the Sun Belt, are ranked in the preseason poll for the first time, and it's the first time the conference has had any teams ranked in the preseason. .. Iowa State is ranked in the preseason for the third straight season after having only one previous appearance in the preseason poll (1978). The Cyclones had never been ranked higher than 20th to begin a season. … North Carolina has its best preseason ranking since No. 7 in 1997 during coach Mack Brown’s first stint with the Tar Heels. A&M beat North Carolina 41-27 last season in the Orange Bowl. .. No. 17 Indiana is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1968. The Hoosiers finished last season at No. 12, the second-best final ranking in program history. Indiana has never started and finished a season ranked.