Texas A&M football team ranked sixth in AP's preseason poll

NOTES - When Fisher won the 2013 national championship at Florida State the Seminoles were ranked seventh in the preseason poll, four spots behind A&M. Alabama was first. … A&M was ranked third on the ballots by James Kratch of The Star Ledger (N.J.) and Robert Cessna of The Eagle. A&M was outside the Top 10 on only the ballots of Garland Gillen of New Orleans’ WVUE-TV Fox 8 and Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail (W.V.), who both had the Aggies 12th. Twenty-six voters had A&M sixth including Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. … A&M will open the season Sept. 4 at home against Kent State. … No. 8 Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference is the first team from outside the Power Five to be ranked in the preseason top 10 since Louisville started ninth in 2012, the Cardinals' final season in the AAC before joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. … No. 22 Coastal Carolina and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, both from the Sun Belt, are ranked in the preseason poll for the first time, and it's the first time the conference has had any teams ranked in the preseason. .. Iowa State is ranked in the preseason for the third straight season after having only one previous appearance in the preseason poll (1978). The Cyclones had never been ranked higher than 20th to begin a season. … North Carolina has its best preseason ranking since No. 7 in 1997 during coach Mack Brown’s first stint with the Tar Heels. A&M beat North Carolina 41-27 last season in the Orange Bowl. .. No. 17 Indiana is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1968. The Hoosiers finished last season at No. 12, the second-best final ranking in program history. Indiana has never started and finished a season ranked.