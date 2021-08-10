Texas A&M football team ranked 6th in preseason coaches poll

Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday. It’s the third straight year the Aggies have been ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll under fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies were 13th last year and 11th in 2019.
This is the highest preseason ranking for the Aggies in the Coaches Poll since 2013 when they also were sixth. Alabama topped that poll and the Crimson Tide again are first this year. Clemson is ranked second behind the defending national champions followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, A&M, Notre Dame, Iowa State, North Carolina and Cincinnati. A&M, coming off a 9-1 season, earned 1,286 points, a 100 behind Georgia and 147 ahead of Notre Dame. Florida, one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the poll, is just outside the top 10. LSU is 13th and Ole Miss 25th. Other SEC teams getting votes were Auburn (84 points), Kentucky (20), Missouri (8), Arkansas (3) and Mississippi State (2).
Alabama received 63 of 65 first-place votes with OU getting the other two.
Iowa State and Cincinnati have their highest preseason ranking since USA Today started the coaches poll in 1991. No. 17 Indiana is ranked in the USA Today preseason poll for the first time and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette and No. 24 Coastal Carolina are the first Sun Belt teams to be in the preseason poll. North Carolina, which lost to A&M in the Orange Bowl, has its highest ranking since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997. That was Mack Brown’s 10th season at North Carolina before going to Texas. Brown is in his third season back with the Tar Heels. Missing from the poll are Auburn and Michigan. Michigan was last unranked in 2015 and for Auburn it was ’16.
Clemson, which was the preseason top pick the last two years, is in the preseason top 5 for a sixth straight year.
SEC coaches voting were Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, Florida’s Dan Mullen, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Coaches voting at Texas schools were Rice’s Mike Bloomgren, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, North Texas’ Seth Littrell, TCU’s Gary Patterson, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and Texas State’s Jake Spavital.
The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Monday.
NOTES: Kent State head football coach Sean Lewis had his contract extended through the 2025 season. Lewis, who took over the Golden Flashes after the 2017 season, led the school to its first bowl victory in 2019, a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. The 35-year-old Lewis, one of the country’s youngest head coaches is 12-17 in three seasons. Kent State was 3-1 last year. Kent State led the FBS last season in total offense (606.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (49.7 points per game).
Kent State opens the 2021 season against A&M at Kyle Field on Sept. 4.