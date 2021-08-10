Texas A&M football team ranked 6th in preseason coaches poll

Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday. It’s the third straight year the Aggies have been ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll under fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies were 13th last year and 11th in 2019.

This is the highest preseason ranking for the Aggies in the Coaches Poll since 2013 when they also were sixth. Alabama topped that poll and the Crimson Tide again are first this year. Clemson is ranked second behind the defending national champions followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, A&M, Notre Dame, Iowa State, North Carolina and Cincinnati. A&M, coming off a 9-1 season, earned 1,286 points, a 100 behind Georgia and 147 ahead of Notre Dame. Florida, one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the poll, is just outside the top 10. LSU is 13th and Ole Miss 25th. Other SEC teams getting votes were Auburn (84 points), Kentucky (20), Missouri (8), Arkansas (3) and Mississippi State (2).

Alabama received 63 of 65 first-place votes with OU getting the other two.