Texas A&M is ranked 25th in the USA Today/American Football Coaches Association’s preseason Top 25 poll released Monday.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia topped the rankings. The Bulldogs received 61 first-place votes from the panel of 66 coaches. Michigan was tabbed No. 2, followed by Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. The Crimson Tide received four first-place votes, and the Buckeyes received one. Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee round out the top 10.

A&M received 196 points, just four behind former in-state rival Texas Tech. The Aggies were ranked sixth in the preseason poll each of the last two years but finished 25th in 2021 after an 8-4 campaign and unranked in 2022 after a 5-7 mark. It is the fifth straight year A&M has been ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll under sixth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. A&M was 11th in 2019 and 13th in ’20.

Washington is 11th this year followed by Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, TCU, Kansas State, Oregon State, Oklahoma and North Carolina to round out the top 20. The poll ends with No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 22 Ole Miss, No. 23 Tulane and No. 24 Texas Tech.

A&M is scheduled to face four of the Top 25 this season: Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The SEC led the way with six teams in the rankings, the same as last season. Other SEC teams getting votes were South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri. Vanderbilt was the only SEC team not to get a vote.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is again a voter for the poll along with Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Florida’s Billy Napier, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops from the SEC.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released next Monday.