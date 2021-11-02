Texas A&M football team practices on election day, while men's basketball team takes day off

The Texas A&M football team practiced as normal on Tuesday, while polls across the country were open for voting, according to A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.
Programs that practiced Tuesday needed to request a waiver to bypass the NCAA rule that mandates Division I athletes not practice or play in games on election day — the first Tuesday after Nov. 1.
The rule was put in place last season, a presidential election year, so athletes could have the opportunity to vote and participate in civic activities. With midterm elections not until 2022, Tuesday’s election, especially in the Brazos Valley, was focused primarily on local political races.
Auburn also requested and received a waiver to practice Tuesday, according to a school spokesperson. A&M will host Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
According to an Associated Press report, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, Georgia Tech and Stanford were among the other football programs granted waivers to practice Tuesday. Buffalo was one of the few that did not practice, according to the report.
The A&M men’s basketball program did not practice Tuesday. The Aggies beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 76-72 in an exhibition game Monday at Reed Arena and will open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at home against North Florida.
Aggies open CFP in 14th
A&M is 14th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced Tuesday night.
The Aggies are one of seven teams from the Southeastern Conference to crack the CFP’s initial Top 25 of the season with Georgia leading the way at No. 1. Alabama checked in at No. 2 followed by No. 13 Auburn, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 18 Kentucky. Michigan State is third followed by No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 10 Notre Dame.
A&M beat Alabama 41-38 on Oct. 9 and lost to Mississippi State 26-22 on Oct. 2. The Aggies will face Auburn and Ole Miss over the next two weeks beginning with their 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting against the Tigers at Kyle Field.
A&M is No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.
A&M now has been in the initial CFP rankings four times since it began in 2014. The Aggies’ highest ranking came in 2016 when they were No. 4 in that season’s initial rankings.