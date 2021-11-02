Texas A&M football team practices on election day, while men's basketball team takes day off

Aggies open CFP in 14th

A&M is 14th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced Tuesday night.

The Aggies are one of seven teams from the Southeastern Conference to crack the CFP’s initial Top 25 of the season with Georgia leading the way at No. 1. Alabama checked in at No. 2 followed by No. 13 Auburn, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 18 Kentucky. Michigan State is third followed by No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 10 Notre Dame.

A&M beat Alabama 41-38 on Oct. 9 and lost to Mississippi State 26-22 on Oct. 2. The Aggies will face Auburn and Ole Miss over the next two weeks beginning with their 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting against the Tigers at Kyle Field.

A&M is No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

A&M now has been in the initial CFP rankings four times since it began in 2014. The Aggies’ highest ranking came in 2016 when they were No. 4 in that season’s initial rankings.

