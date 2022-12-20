Texas A&M football team needs help from incoming recruiting class

A year ago, the Texas A&M football program was the envy of the nation, signing the greatest class in the history of recruiting.

But nothing was great about that class’ first year as A&M went 5-7 for its worst season since 2008. The Aggies also lost six straight games, their longest losing streak in five decades.

“Listen, you may have a lot of true freshmen come in and play for you,” ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill said. “You’re not going to have 15-20 of them come in and all of a sudden be dominant. That’s not reality. That’s not happening. And of course it didn’t happen. What I don’t think anybody saw coming was how bad the overall team would perform. And then the realization started to occur that this freshman class couldn’t save it. And you know, will this class now be able to help fix it?”

A&M heads into Wednesday’s early national signing period with 16 commitments. The class is ranked 14th in the country by 247Sports.com. Five-star recruits Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks and El Campo running back Rueben Owens lead the group that has nine four-star recruits and five three-star recruits.

“I will say this: the top half of those players are players that everybody in America has widely coveted, that everybody in America has offered a scholarship to [and] would love to have,” Luginbill said. “So they’re still doing something right in that regard. The Rueben Owens takeaway from Louisville was big. I think they are going to have to hang on for dear life for David Hicks, because I think Oklahoma is coming for him, and that thing could go down to the wire for Wednesday.

“But I think this thing is more than just about one individual player. This thing right now for Texas A&M is about perception and the perception from a public standpoint on behalf of a prospect and the things they hear, the things they see. The negativity is not good right now for Texas A&M.”

A&M has holes to fill with 24 players from the 2022 roster entering the NCAA transfer portal along with three juniors declaring for the NFL draft. The players in the portal include six from last year’s record-setting recruiting class.

“I think that they’re dealing with a level of negativity right now that nobody saw coming that was completely out of left field,” Luginbill said. “And I’m not saying that in regards to the 2022 class maybe not meeting certain expectations that others outside of the program had for them. I mean the performance on the field in my opinion has crushed them.”

No one saw A&M’s poor season coming because the Aggies’ three recruiting classes before last year were ranked fourth, sixth and eighth. This year’s will be Fisher’s lowest ranked class at A&M since his initial one that was ranked 17th, a class that started forming under former coach Kevin Sumlin.

Luginbill warned people not to expect too much too soon from last year’s class.

“I was saying, listen, on paper this thing is fantastic,’” Luginbill said. “That’s what you should be excited about in every class, but it is on paper right now. Until these guys actually get on the field and perform and then still [it’s] until we start to see results.”

Alabama, which had the top-ranked class two years ago, has the top class this year with four five-star recruits and 20 four-star recruits among its 25 commitments. Georgia is second followed by Miami, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Clemson. A&M is the only team in the top 15 with less than 20 commitments.

Alabama and Georgia have separated themselves because their top-ranked recruiting classes have lived up to their expectations, Luginbill said.

“The only glaring thing that stands out between their No. 1 classes and a Texas A&M’s No. 1 class is that Alabama and Georgia’s No. 1 classes have performed,” Luginbill said. “They’ve actually met a standard. They’ve created expectations met or exceeded them, and they’ve won. That’s where Texas A&M has struggled to turn the corner.”

A&M is expected to complement its recruiting class with additions via the transfer portal.

“The ones that have remained there have a lot of work to do to start performing to the standard that people expected,” Luginbill said.

• NOTES — V.R. Eaton four-star tight end Jaden Platt pledged to A&M on Tuesday. Platt had been pledged to Stanford.