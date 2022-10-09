Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M.

The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.

Alabama’s players rushing the field, and their fans’ frenzied reaction said it all. The Crimson Tide had dodged a bullet.

It was the kind of dogfight everyone expected after the Aggies rushed Kyle Field a year ago after a 41-38 victory, but A&M entered Saturday’s rematch with losses to a pair of unranked teams.

The Aggies showed why they were ranked sixth in the preseason, and King played with the grit and determination that won him the starting job for a second straight year but was missing in his first two starts of the season, getting him benched for Max Johnson, who suffered a fracture in his throwing hand last week. A&M also was missing two offensive linemen who started last week, but the Aggies found a way to get within one play of winning.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is in his fifth season at A&M, had been under fire for the team’s poor offensive showing, but his young players stood tall in a hostile environment despite being more than a three-touchdown underdog.

Once again, the future looks bright in Aggieland considering how many underclassmen played. A year ago, A&M wasn’t able to build on its victory over Alabama, struggling to an 8-4 finish.

They didn’t get to celebrate Saturday night, but if the Aggies can keep duplicating that effort, better days are ahead.