Texas A&M football team looks for a more businesslike effort against Appalachian State

Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State was never in doubt, but the way the Aggies played in the 31-0 victory raised plenty of question marks as to whether they deserve to be the sixth-ranked team in the country.

Inexperience seemed to be a huge culprit. Nine players were first-time starters. Three others made only their second start, and sophomore quarterback Haynes King was making just his third start for the Aggies.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is counting on the youngsters learning from the experience.

“I hope they can grow each and every day and each play,” Fisher said. “Everybody says, well, you’ve got great growth between Week 1 and Week 2. I always say why is that? I have never figured that out. I’m serious. I’ve been in coaching 35 years, and they say you grow the most between Game 1 and Game 2. I’ve never figured that out, but I hope they can grow every week.”

A&M’s biggest concern last week was a poor running game, which mustered only 110 yards on 32 carries. Junior running back Devon Achane, poised for greater things after 910 yards last season, was held to 42 yards on 18 carries. A&M’s offensive line, which was missing sophomore center Bryce Foster due to an illness, had a pair of first-time starters. The unit didn’t allow a sack but committed four penalties and had problems creating seams for the running backs.

A&M will get a chance Saturday to prove it’s as good as advertised against Appalachian State, one of the Group of Five conferences’ most successful programs in recent years. The Mountaineers are 80-25 since 2014 when they made their transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. App State has relied heavily on transfers while developing and retaining its on recruits. Fourteen players on the depth chart started their collegiate careers elsewhere, and 32 have been in the program at least four years, including a quartet of sixth-year players led by quarterback Chase Brice.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 63-61 loss to North Carolina. Brice threw for a school-record six touchdowns by completing 25 of 36 passes for 361 yards and was named the Sun Belt offensive player of the week. He threw one interception and was sacked only once.

App State will try to dent a defense that posted its first season-opening shutout since a 24-0 victory against LSU in 1993. The Aggies came up with a pair of turnovers to help preserve the shutout. Sophomore Jardin Gilbert had an interception at the Aggie 7-yard line on a deflection by senior linebacker Andre White Jr. in the first half. White then caused a second-half fumble with true freshman defensive back Jacoby Mathews recovering it at the A&M 20.

“We were able to capitalize on them in the [red] zone,” sophomore defensive tackle Fadil Diggs said.

It was a successful debut for coordinator D.J. Durkin, who is replacing Mike Elko after Elko left for Duke’s head coaching job. A&M ranked third in the nation in scoring defense last year (15.9 points per game) and 14th in total defense (327.5 yards per game) but forced only 15 turnovers — five of them fumbles.

Gilbert and Diggs along with senior safety Demani Richardson and senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. each had five tackles to lead a balanced effort against Sam Houston. A&M, which had 12 players with at least two tackles, was missing defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Jones, a pair of junior starters who are expected to return against App State, a team accustomed to playing well against bigger programs.

Since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, the Mountaineers are 2-8 against Power Five conference teams, defeating North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 20-15 in 2019. App State lost overtime games at ninth-ranked Tennessee in 2016 (20-13) and ninth-ranked Penn State in 2018 (45-38). A year ago the Mountaineers also lost a close one at 22nd-ranked Miami (25-23).