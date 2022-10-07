Texas A&M football team looking to repeat history Saturday at No. 1 Alabama

Same Time, Next Year was a highly successful play and movie. If the Texas A&M football team can beat top-ranked Alabama for the second straight year Saturday, 12th Man Films could start production next week on a must-see movie following a similar theme.

In more than a century of football, A&M (3-2, 1-1) has defeated a top-ranked team only three times, the last a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide last year. The Aggies, 23-point underdogs coming off back-to-back losses, played their best game of the season in ending an eight-game losing streak to Alabama.

A&M’s task Saturday is just as tough if not tougher because it’s on the road. A&M is coming off a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State.

“You’ve got to move on,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You can’t let one [loss] become two.”

Fisher is trying to avoid losing back-to-back games for the fourth time in his five seasons at A&M. His counterpart, Alabama’s Nick Saban, is trying to avoid losing back-to-back games to Fisher.

“What happened in last week’s game is not going to have any effect on what happens in this game,” Saban said. “It was the same situation a year ago. They’re going to play really well against us.”

Saban vs. Fisher, coaches with national championships, could have been the top storyline in this year’s rematch, but instead it’s been the health of both teams’ starting quarterbacks and A&M’s program.

A&M’s Max Johnson suffered a fracture in his throwing hand against MSU and will miss several weeks, according to multiple reports. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King, who was the starter in the first two games, is expected to replace Johnson. Alabama’s Bryce Young injured his throwing shoulder in last week’s 49-26 victory over Arkansas. The status of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be a game-time decision. If he can’t play, Alabama (5-0, 2-0) will turn to redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe from Katy Tompkins.

The prime-time matchup on CBS looked more appealing before the season when the Aggies were ranked sixth, but losses to Appalachian State and MSU have Fisher’s program under the microscope. A&M has signed four straight top 10 recruiting classes, capped by a freshman class rated the best of all time. All that talent hasn’t prevented A&M’s fall from a College Playoff contender to unranked for the second straight year. National media this week have questioned the program’s future under Fisher, who has nine years left on a guaranteed contract.

The Aggies have had trouble stopping the run, a big problem this week since Alabama averages 251.4 yards rushing per game to rank seventh. But the Aggie offense has been a bigger problem. A&M is averaging 335 yards to rank 105th in the country and 21.8 points to rank 108th.

Some fans would like to see true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman get a chance. The unit, which lost senior wide receiver Ainias Smith to a season-ending injury, started seven underclassmen last week. They had their moments, but Fisher has lamented a lack of execution.

“They [play well] in practice every day,” said Fisher, who calls the plays. “They’ve just got to relax and play well.”

A&M, which has been hampered by turnovers, was in position to score first last week but fumbled at the MSU 6-yard line. The Bulldogs marched 94 yards for the lead and never looked back as A&M had a season-high four turnovers.

“I think Jimbo does a good job of featuring the players he has,” Saban said. “I’ve always said Jimbo is a great play-caller.”

Fisher served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000-2004 under Saban, who won his first national title in 2003 with the Tigers. A year ago, Fisher made good on his offseason boast that A&M would beat Saban before he retired — also predicting that he would be the first Saban assistant to beat his former boss. After the Aggies pulled off the upset, people pointed to this year’s rematch Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which got bigger when the coaches had a war of words in May. Saban accused Fisher of buying his recruiting class via name, image and likeness deals, and Fisher fired back by calling Saban a narcissistic, saying “some people think they’re God.”

The Fisher-Saban feud seemed almost an afterthought this week leading up to the game with A&M’s struggles and the quarterbacks’ health.

“That’s over with,” Fisher said of the spat. “He and I, we’re in great shape. We’ve moved on.”