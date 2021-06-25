Texas A&M football team lands two commitments Friday

The Texas A&M football team landed two commitments on Friday, Lexington’s do-it-all senior Jarred Kerr and junior quarterback Eli Holstein from Zachary, Louisiana.
Kerr (6-0, 185) is a four-star recruit and the No. 40 ranked player in Texas in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
I found home #commited @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/UwpvdfEWAA— Jarred Kerr (@JarredKerr3) June 25, 2021
Last season, Kerr rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries, adding 424 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. He also threw for 75 yards and two more scores and played safety on defense. He helped lead Lexington to the third round of the Class 3A Division II playoffs.
Kerr is the ninth player to pledge to A&M’s 2022 class, which is ranked 13th nationally according to 247Sports. All nine players are from Texas.
Holstein (6-3, 212) is a four-star recruit and the No. 7 ranked player in Louisiana in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
“I want to thank God for putting me in this situation,” Holstein wrote in a Twitter post. "He has blessed me with this opportunity and the people around me supporting me. I have enjoyed the recruiting process but at the same time I am relieved it has come to an end so I can focus on winning a State Championship with my Bronco teammates. With that being said I would like to announce that I am committed to Texas A&M."
In honor of my pawpaw and my grandpa, both of whom I lost this year, I know this decision would make them proud. With that being said I am committing to Texas A&M University. #ADY #Gigemgang23 @lawrencedawsey @CoachDickey1 @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @SWiltfong247 @TexAgs pic.twitter.com/rEjzIc4P31— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein14) June 25, 2021
Last season, Holstein led Zachary to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Zachary is just east of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Holstein is the second player to commit to A&M’s 2023 class, which is ranked No. 2 nationally according to 247Sports. He is the lone quarterback committed to A&M in that class. The Aggies have just one quarterback pledge in their 2022 class -- five-star recruit Conner Weigman of Cypress Bridgeland.