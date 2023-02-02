The Texas A&M football has 11 freshman on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28.

The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.

The transfers in school are senior defensive back Tony Grimes, 6-1, 195, Princess Anne H.S. in Virginia Beach, Va., via North Carolina; sophomore defensive back Sam McCall, 6-1, 187, Lake Gibson H.S. in Lakeland, Fla., vai Florida State; and junior wide receiver Tyrin Smith, 5-7, 170, jr., Cibolo Steele H.S., via UTEP.

All those players are eligible to take part in spring drills, which will end with the Maroon & White Game at 3 p.m. April 15.

The other freshman signees in A&M’s class that will join the program in the summer are Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks; Shiner athlete Dalton Brooks; La Grange cornerback Bravion Rogers; Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) quarterback Marcel Reed; Mansfield Lake Ridge pass rusher Rylan Kennedy, Northeast (Philadelphia) offensive tackle Naquil Betrand, Humble Atascocita defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe; College Station linebacker Chantz Johnson; and Southlake Carroll punter Tyler White.

A&M also has added two other transfers that are not enrolled yet in former North Texas running back Preston Landis who played at Rockwall Heath and former Rice linebacker Aidan Siano who played at Prosper.