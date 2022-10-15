Texas A&M football team had very trying first half of 2022 season

Losing is always trying, especially when expectations are high. That’s the case with the Texas A&M football team.

At 3-3, A&M isn’t what anyone envisioned two months ago when the Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the country. This year had the earmarking of being head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first of many 10-win seasons. It still could happen, but the reality is Fisher has matched his previous worst record at the halfway point at A&M. The first came in 2019, leading to an 8-5 season — the first of two eight-win seasons for Fisher at A&M. The other came last year when A&M also was ranked sixth heading into the season.

Fisher didn’t catch flak in 2019 because he overachieved in his first year and was still changing the culture of a program that hasn’t won a conference title since 1998. He got a pass for last year’s roller-coaster season because bad losses to Mississippi State and LSU were trumped by beating top-ranked Alabama. A&M dug deep that night and outfought Alabama for a scintillating 41-38 victory, ending an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and giving fans a reason to storm Kyle Field.

A&M’s play this year has fans heading to the exits disappointed or frustrated instead of wanting to celebrate. It’s not that far-fetched that A&M could be 1-5 right now. The offense looks stuck in a time machine, and the defense can’t stop the run.

Pick the offensive category and A&M is bad at it. The Aggies rank 99th in passing offense, 100th in passing efficiency, 102nd in rushing offense, 104th in third down conversation percentage, 108th in time of possession, 109th in scoring offense and 110th in total offense.

A&M’s defense is allowing only 17.8 points per game to rank 22nd, which is solid. It has forced 10 turnovers which set up 23.3% of A&M’s points. A&M also has been a little lucky with opponents missing seven field goals. The Aggies should be allowing more points considering they’re allowing 189.5 yards rushing per game to rank 113th. The only Power Five conference teams worse are Stanford, Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado, who are a combined 7-15 with Oklahoma and Arizona lucky to be 3-3 by beating bad teams. A&M’s defense needs more complementary play from the offense if nothing more than just to stay off the field.

The offense has been influx and riddled with injuries. The line has been the biggest problem. Sophomore center Bryce Foster missed the first two games and since returning has struggled just to snap the ball. Sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic had surgery after getting hurt in the Mississippi State game. A&M’s line started three sophomores and a redshirt freshmen against Alabama. Sophomore starting quarterback Haynes King was replaced after two ineffective games by junior Max Johnson, who gave the unit a spark and led them to a pair of victories before the transfer fractured his thumb against Mississippi State and was replaced by King. Senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a season-ending injury against Arkansas, leaving the unit one proven playmaker in junior running back Devon Achane.

The injures aren’t confined to offense. The defensive line, where A&M had to replace four starters from last year, is loaded with young talent, but the unit has had its share of players miss time. And senior linebacker Andre White Jr. has played in only one game.

Injuries and youth are valid reasons why A&M is 3-3, but they’re not great excuses for a coach in his fifth season with the program. Fisher has signed four straight top 10 recruiting classes. The offense is his baby — he calls the plays. But it and everything else about the Aggies right now should be better.

The struggles are unchartered territory for Fisher. He had a trio of losses at the halfway point only twice in eight seasons at Florida State. He started 2-3 in his second season but won seven of the last eight, including a win over Notre Dame in the Champs Sports Bowl. FSU won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship the following season and the national title in 2013. It was pretty much happy times until Fisher started 2-5 in 2017, which was his last season with the Seminoles. That’s when A&M rolled out the red carpet lined with millions of dollars for him.

Signing Fisher to a guaranteed 10-year, $75 million contract set the expectations high along with Fisher saying he was here not to just to win games but championships. Expectations rose when he agreed last year to a 10-year, $95 million deal through 2031. That’s chump change if you’re ranked in the top 10. It’s painfully expensive at 3-3.

Doubters surrounding Fisher have grown as this season has progressed. Many believe he should give up play-calling duties. Others think he needs to make staff changes, starting with the offensive line coach. Some wonder if he’s the right man for the job period.

Last week’s rematch against Alabama was a barometer for Fisher and his program. It was CBS’ prime-time game and once seemed a lock for ESPN’s College GameDay because of last year’s outcome along with the war words between the coaches.

A&M failed to hold up its end of the bargain in making it a top 10 matchup, but the game still drew the national media’s who’s who — CBS’ Dennis Dodd, ESPN’s Chris Lowe, The Athletic’s Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and On3com’s Ivan Maisel. Fisher and A&M gave them plenty to write about and even more to consider with by far its grittiest effort of the season. A&M came within a play of becoming only the third school to beat Saban and Alabama in back-to-back years. A&M’s defense forced four turnovers, and the Aggies were opportunistic enough to score 17 points off them. A slew of A&M’s underclassmen played their best game of the season.

If you’re only as good as your last game, the Aggies showed they can stand toe-to-to with the nation’s best in a hostile environment. Maybe that was a turning point.

