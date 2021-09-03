Texas A&M football team eager to build on last year's success

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A&M returns 15 starters from a team that played nine Southeastern Conference games, finishing second in the West Division to eventual national champion Alabama. The Crimson Tide has set the standard Fisher and his players are trying to build toward.

“I think they understand that if you want to be a great team and you want to be a great player, you have to play with an edge,” Fisher said. “You have to come with a purpose. You have to come with juice. You’ve got to come ready to play. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past or how talented you are. This game is about one thing: competition.”

A&M closed last season with an eight-game winning streak after suffering a 52-24 road loss at Alabama. The Aggies didn’t play well in last year’s opener, a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt that serves as a bit of motivation for Saturday.

“This year we know what we need do to change that,” junior defensive end DeMarvin Leal said. “Throughout this week we’re going to stick to our standard, stick to our keys and get after it.”

A&M had blowout victories over Northwestern State 59-7 and Texas State 41-7 in Fisher’s first two season openers, but putting away Vanderbilt was a struggle last year.