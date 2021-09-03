Texas A&M football team anxious to build on last year's success

College football returns to something resembling normal this week as Texas A&M looks to build on the success it had during last year’s stressful first season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sixth-ranked Aggies are coming off a 9-1 season capped by an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina and are ranked their highest for a season opener since 1995. When it runs onto Kyle Field on Saturday night, the team will be greeted by a crowd four times bigger than the 24,876 it averaged for four home games a year ago.
“It’s going to be exciting,” A&M senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. said. “I remember from coming here as a recruit and didn’t know what school I was going to pick, but then when I saw 100,000 roaring for a game like Kent State — not to be disrespectful at all to Kent State — but you see that and you say wow.”
The atmosphere will be spiked to an even greater high as A&M recreates the Red, White and Blue game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, 2001, following the terrorist attacks on 9-11.
“The crowd is definitely going to give us the spark we haven’t had in awhile,” junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said.
A full campus of students is ready to celebrate a victory. A&M is a four-touchdown favorite over Kent State, which is picked to win the Mid-American East Division. The Golden Flashes return 18 starters from a 4-1 team that played only Mid-American games last year.
A&M returns 15 starters from a team that played nine Southeastern Conference games, finishing second in the West Division to eventual national champion Alabama. The Crimson Tide has set the standard Fisher and his players are trying to build toward.
“I think they understand that if you want to be a great team and you want to be a great player, you have to play with an edge,” Fisher said. “You have to come with a purpose. You have to come with juice. You’ve got to come ready to play. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past or how talented you are. This game is about one thing: competition.”
A&M closed last season with an eight-game winning streak after suffering a 52-24 road loss at Alabama. The Aggies didn’t play well in last year’s opener, a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt that serves as a bit of motivation for Saturday.
“This year we know what we need do to change that,” junior defensive end DeMarvin Leal said. “Throughout this week we’re going to stick to our standard, stick to our keys and get after it.”
A&M had blowout victories over Northwestern State 59-7 and Texas State 41-7 in Fisher’s first two season openers, but putting away Vanderbilt was a struggle last year.
“I think our opponent played pretty good,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of things that go into openers. You can’t compare one team to the other. Every team has its own personality, its own dynamic, its own camp that it went through. We went through a whole world of different things last year.”
A&M recovered from last year’s slow start to end with a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll, the school’s highest since winning the 1939 national title. Fisher anticipates the returning players have taken the necessary steps to have a successful season opener by their standards.
“Hopefully, they will learn from that and play better, because we’re going to have to,” Fisher said. “I say that [because] we’re playing a very good football team.”
NOTES — A&M has sold out the student section at Kyle Field for the season with nearly 36,000 students purchasing sports passes. That’s the most passes sold under the current configuration of the stadium.