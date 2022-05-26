 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M football team announces times for first three games of 2022

The Texas A&M football team will host Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and Miami at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 to open the 2022 season, the school announced Thursday. Times for A&M’s other nine regular season games will be announced at a future date. For season ticket information, call 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.

