The Texas A&M football team will host Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and Miami at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 to open the 2022 season, the school announced Thursday. Times for A&M’s other nine regular season games will be announced at a future date. For season ticket information, call 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.
Texas A&M football team announces times for first three games of 2022
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Times and TV designations for Texas A&M’s first three football games of the 2022 season were announced on Thursday. The Aggies will kick o…
Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher …
Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL a…
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin joked on signing day in February that Texas A&M paid so much to sign the nation's top-ranked class tha…
Two more Texas A&M players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the Aggies’ total number to four in …
Two things drew a round of applause during Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club’s annual…
Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media before speaking at a Houston Touchdown Club luncheon.