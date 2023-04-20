Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis will transfer to Texas A&M, he announced via social media Thursday.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had 58 tackles last season, 38 of them solos in 13 games. Davis played at Middle Tennessee State in 2021 with 68 tackles, 32 of them solos, including 5.5 for loss. He was a JUCO All-American in 2021 at Hutchinson Community College with 41 tackles in helping the team win a national championship.
Davis is the second player from the NCAA transfer portal to pledge to A&M this week. Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry pledged Tuesday.
Davis has two years of eligibility remaining.