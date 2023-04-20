The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had 58 tackles last season, 38 of them solos in 13 games. Davis played at Middle Tennessee State in 2021 with 68 tackles, 32 of them solos, including 5.5 for loss. He was a JUCO All-American in 2021 at Hutchinson Community College with 41 tackles in helping the team win a national championship.