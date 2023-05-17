The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from Boston College offensive lineman Finn Dirstine as a graduate transfer on Wednesday.
Last season, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Dirstine started the first four games at guard for Boston College before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.
Dirstine in his first four years at Boston College played in just 10 games, all at guard. He was the No. 1 player in Massachusetts in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports.
Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M❗️ #GigEm pic.twitter.com/oiOXaNKQz6— Finn Dirstine (@Finn_Dirstine73) May 17, 2023