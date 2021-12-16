Texas A&M football team adds another five-star recruit

The Texas A&M football team added to its recruiting haul by signing Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart on Friday.

The five-star recruit joins defensive tackles Walter Nolen of Powell, Tennessee, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida, and quarterback Conner Weigman of Bridgeland in A&M’s signing class, giving the Aggies four five-star recruits. The class was ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN after the first day of the early signing period.