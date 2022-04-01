Texas A&M football team adds 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton to 2022 signing class

The Texas A&M football team has added defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton from Alpharetta, Georgia, to its 2022 signing class. Overton announced his commitment to the Aggies on Friday afternoon.

Overton (6-4, 265) is a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He reclassified to the 2022 class earlier this year.

Overton has ties to A&M. His father, Milton Overton, was associate athletics director at A&M for six years. Milton Overton is currently the athletics director at Kennesaw State.

A&M already held the nation’s top-ranked signing class for 2022. Overton is the eighth five-star prospect to sign with the Aggies in the group.