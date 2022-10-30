Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences

Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men cooking on a grill and listening to a football game called over the radio on a small speaker.

One of the voices on the radio broadcast was Gonzalez’s. His buddies tuned into him calling Texas A&M’s football game against Colorado in Denver. They also heard him call it in their native language — Spanish.

A&M’s Spanish radio broadcast team is breaking barriers and reaching new audiences. The three-person crew — Gonzalez, Pedro Luna and Alejandra Dorbecker — call games that are aired on La Jefa 102.7 FM and TUDN 1010 AM in Houston. A&M football games have been broadcasted in Spanish since 2014 and the current crew has been together since 2020. Gonzalez and Luna are A&M graduates.

“It’s humbling because we reach into the Hispanic community there in Bryan-College Station,” said Luna, who is the crew’s play-by-play announcer.

For home games, the team calls the action live from the Kyle Field press box. For road games, they broadcast from the Bryan Broadcasting studio since La Jefa is one of the company’s 11 stations. However, Luna and Gonzalez have traveled to select road games, including the last two Southwest Classics in Arlington, the 2020 Orange Bowl and A&M-Colorado in 2021. A&M is the only school in the Southeastern Conference to broadcast football games over the radio in Spanish, according to Luna.

Listeners will often turn on the A&M game on their TV, mute the audio and then listen to the Spanish broadcast, Dorbecker said.

“It’s a great feeling to let people have access to it in the language that you can understand,” Dorbecker said. “I feel like we’re breaking barriers a little bit.”

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Luna visited his grandparents who lived in Bryan each summer as a child since his grandfather worked in construction at A&M. He moved to Bryan in 1983 and played football at Bryan High School under Merrill Green for two seasons. As a teenager, Luna went to a few A&M games after receiving free tickets from Dairy Queen to sit in the old north end zone horseshoe. Luna attended A&M and earned a degree in computer science, graduating in 1986. He now lives in McKinney.

During the summer of 2020, Luna’s brother told him a phone call from a random number was going to come in a few minutes and Luna was told he should answer the call and say yes. After he found out the call was to gauge if he was interested in calling A&M football games in Spanish, he was shocked. Luna noted he had experience as a public address announcer for his son’s middle school football and soccer games. He recorded a few clips of himself calling old A&M football games to audition.

“To me, I’m still the kid from Monterrey, the kid from Bryan, the [computer science] student from A&M just being able to go to a game without realizing that there’s so much more to it and it doesn’t feel like something that is actually happening,” Luna said.

Dorbecker serves as the team’s color commentator and became the first woman to call a live A&M football game over on-air radio.

While in college in Mexico, Dorbecker covered American football as an unpaid intern at a TV station. She also worked in radio for a short time in Mexico. Dorbecker has lived in B-CS for the last eight years and currently works as a district-wide bilingual educational diagnostician for special education in College Station.

“I think it means that we’re bringing diversity wherever we go,” Dorbecker said of being A&M football’s first woman on-air radio broadcaster. “I’m an educator at heart and I feel like I should be a role model for my kids, my family and my students that I work with. I’m very honored. It’s very humbling, but at the same time it’s me showing them that they can do whatever they want to do if they take the opportunities and they get ready to do it, and they’re a little bit brave.”

Like Dorbecker, Gonzalez is in education and is a teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan. He came to Bryan from Mexico 15 years ago and is A&M Class of 2020. Understanding culture is one thing that has made the broadcast team successful and has allowed it to resonate with listeners, Gonzalez noted.

“We can offer to the people, to the listeners, an understanding of the game in their own language,” Gonzalez said. “I think that’s the main reason we have been accepted here in the Brazos [Valley] area among the Spanish speakers.”

Mexico has the largest fanbase for American football outside of the United States, Gonzalez noted. Although he never played American football, Gonzalez said he had access to watch most sports on television growing up, including college football and the NFL.

During the broadcasts, Luna said the crew has done segments explaining the ins and outs of different American football positions. Other segments focus on A&M history or the history of American football in Mexico, which dates back to the 1870s. During A&M’s game against South Carolina, he did a segment explaining what the Bonham Trophy was.

Last month, Luna was doing a video feature for A&M’s 12th Man Productions in the Kyle Field press box when a group of high school students walked by and saw the door plate that read Spanish radio. Two girls stopped, looked into the room and made eye contact with Luna before they left.

“That’s when I realized that we — Michel, Alejandra and I — represent A&M for our Hispanic community,” Luna said. “Whether it’s the students at A&M, the kids and the people down in Bryan-College Station and Texas and the U.S. in general, we are the avenue for A&M to reach those folks.”