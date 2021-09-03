Texas A&M football program on the verge of greatness

The 2012 season with Johnny Manziel winning the Heisman Trophy and A&M winning 11 of its last 12 games was a fun ride. That put A&M in position for greatness, but Alabama beat A&M 49-42 in the Aggies’ first SEC game of the year, and a month later Dee Ford and Auburn ran down that team’s chance for greatness.

There certainly were many great times and seasons during the Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum eras as they combined to win seven conference championships. The Aggies were almost unbeatable at home in the 1990s, but they couldn’t use that edge into a national championship. They finished in the top 10 five times but never in the top 5. The 1992 team stayed in the top 5 for much of the season, winning 12 straight until a 28-3 loss to fifth-ranked Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. The ’95 team, coming off a 10-0-1 probation season, seemed poised for greatness until a 29-21 loss at seventh-ranked Colorado in the third week of the season.

Old-timers remember a 41-3 loss at third-ranked Michigan in 1977 when the fifth-ranked Aggies had opened with three straight victories after closing the previous season with seven straight victories for the program’s first top 10 finish since 1957 under Paul “Bear” Bryant. A&M thought it was ready for greatness but found out on that sunny afternoon in Michigan it wasn’t even close to being a national-championship program.