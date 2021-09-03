Texas A&M football program on the verge of greatness

Greatness is just around the corner for the Texas A&M football program, seemingly never closer.
Let’s be honest. The Aggies have been good many times, but they haven’t been the nation’s best since winning the 1939 national championship. They were reminded of their shortcomings against that standard last year when they finished fourth in the final Associated Press poll, their highest ranking since 1939. Last season’s 9-1 record was a good accomplishment, but to be great, A&M needed to be fourth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, not in the final AP poll.
Greatness today is defined by making the CFP. That gives teams the opportunity to win a national championship. If the playoff expands, more than likely the number of great teams per season increases, but right now the magic number is four.
A&M has been ranked in the CFP’s top four only once — in the initial 2016 rankings. The Aggies were 7-1 and a surprise to be so high in the poll behind defending champion Alabama, Clemson and Michigan. The committee gave A&M the edge over unbeaten Washington with Ohio State, Louisville, Wisconsin, Auburn and Nebraska rounding out the Top 10.
The surprise ended in a matter of days. A&M lost to unranked Mississippi State that weekend and finished 8-5 and unranked at season’s end. It was another disappointment. The Kevin Sumlin era had what seem like the worst ones, because they were more recent.
The 2012 season with Johnny Manziel winning the Heisman Trophy and A&M winning 11 of its last 12 games was a fun ride. That put A&M in position for greatness, but Alabama beat A&M 49-42 in the Aggies’ first SEC game of the year, and a month later Dee Ford and Auburn ran down that team’s chance for greatness.
There certainly were many great times and seasons during the Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum eras as they combined to win seven conference championships. The Aggies were almost unbeatable at home in the 1990s, but they couldn’t use that edge into a national championship. They finished in the top 10 five times but never in the top 5. The 1992 team stayed in the top 5 for much of the season, winning 12 straight until a 28-3 loss to fifth-ranked Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. The ’95 team, coming off a 10-0-1 probation season, seemed poised for greatness until a 29-21 loss at seventh-ranked Colorado in the third week of the season.
Old-timers remember a 41-3 loss at third-ranked Michigan in 1977 when the fifth-ranked Aggies had opened with three straight victories after closing the previous season with seven straight victories for the program’s first top 10 finish since 1957 under Paul “Bear” Bryant. A&M thought it was ready for greatness but found out on that sunny afternoon in Michigan it wasn’t even close to being a national-championship program.
Still, former head coach Emory Bellard and his infamous wishbone were part of the growing process. Winning is all about persevering. The Aggies certainly have done that in five decades. They have scars from the 29-22 loss to Southwestern Louisiana in 1996, the 77-0 loss to Oklahoma in 2003, the 2008 season-opening loss to Arkansas State and just about any loss to Texas Tech.
But the future has never been better as sixth-ranked A&M faces Kent State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. It’s not a question of if the Aggies will win the game but by how many. A&M expects to be 5-0 when defending national champ Alabama comes to Kyle Field on Oct. 9. A&M is more prepared to beat the nation’s best than ever.
And if the Aggies lose to Alabama for a ninth straight year, all is not lost. They’re talented enough to regroup — a la last season — and this time possibly still make the CFP.
If they fall short again as was the case last year and their four All-American juniors leave for the NFL, the Aggies have enough talent to reload and try again next year. For maybe the first time in program history, the Aggies aren’t fearful of what’s around the corner.
