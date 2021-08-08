Texas A&M football program looks to take next step

Texas A&M looks the part of an annual national championship contender in football, now it just has to live up to it. The Aggies, coming off a 9-1 season, are bidding for back-to-back top 10 finishes for the first time since 1993-‘94.
“We’re in the top 10 [right now],” said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, adding that they’ll see if they can join the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State in making it an annual occurrence. “At A&M, that’s our goal. That’s why I’m here. That’s why we’re here and we should be. We have all the resources to do it and things to do it and the program to do it, the support to do it. And now it’s just making sure we do it. That’s the challenge.”
A&M has had back-to-back top 10 finishes only twice, both times making it three straight – from 1939-41 and from 1992-94. In both instances, A&M won three straight Southwest Conference championships and the 1939 team won the national championship.
A&M, which just missed the College Football Playoff a year ago, is in position again to be one of the nation’s best four teams. The Aggies have 15 returning starters and quality depth from three straight top 10 recruiting classes. A&M is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference West behind defending national champ Alabama.
“When you have the bull’s-eye on your back and people expect you to be good, that’s another step in maturity of how you prepare, how you play,” Fisher said. “And we definitely should be. That’s our goal to be here and that’s what we’re here for.”
Fisher’s fourth A&M fall camp opened Friday.
“We’ve done some really good things and some of the veteran guys are acting like veterans and the young guys are anxious to compete,” said Fisher on Sunday morning after two practices, adding that the players are challenging for positions and playing time and “that’s probably been the best thing so far.”
Focus on now, not renewing the rivalry. Fisher’s press conference Sunday was the first in fall camp and the first time he’d met with the media who cover A&M since Texas and Oklahoma were added to the SEC starting in 2025.
“I’m worried about us this year,” Fisher said. “We voted them in; glad to have them. It’s a great conference. I mean this is the best ball in the country, so we’ll line up and play and look forward to playing them.”
Paying tribute to Bowden. Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday, hired Fisher as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2007. Fisher became FSU’s head coach when Bowden retired after the 2009 season.
“I know we lost a great man and coach in Bobby Bowden,” Fisher said. “[He] meant so many things to so many people. [He] meant a ton to me and not only just when I coached with him, but when I was learning to be a coach and around him in a different time, with his family and what kind of person he was and who he was.”
NOTES – True freshman Eli Showers has moved from quarterback to tight end. “He wants to make a contribution now,” Fisher said. “I think that’s a great tribute to him. And we still have packages and can do things with him at quarterback.” … Redshirt freshman wide receiver Demond Demas is out with a foot injury. … A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who is entering his fourth season, had been linked to job openings in the last two offseasons. “I’ve never really been looking to go anywhere,” Elko said. “Obviously opportunities present themselves and as an assistant you have to look at them. But I have never come close to leaving. We are extremely happy here and we are excited for the season.” … A&M had its third practice late Sunday afternoon at Kyle Field. It was open to the public.