Texas A&M football program looks to take next step

Texas A&M looks the part of an annual national championship contender in football, now it just has to live up to it. The Aggies, coming off a 9-1 season, are bidding for back-to-back top 10 finishes for the first time since 1993-‘94.

“We’re in the top 10 [right now],” said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, adding that they’ll see if they can join the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State in making it an annual occurrence. “At A&M, that’s our goal. That’s why I’m here. That’s why we’re here and we should be. We have all the resources to do it and things to do it and the program to do it, the support to do it. And now it’s just making sure we do it. That’s the challenge.”

A&M has had back-to-back top 10 finishes only twice, both times making it three straight – from 1939-41 and from 1992-94. In both instances, A&M won three straight Southwest Conference championships and the 1939 team won the national championship.

A&M, which just missed the College Football Playoff a year ago, is in position again to be one of the nation’s best four teams. The Aggies have 15 returning starters and quality depth from three straight top 10 recruiting classes. A&M is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference West behind defending national champ Alabama.