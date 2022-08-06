Texas A&M football program lands 310-pound OT

Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia, pledged to Texas A&M on Saturday via social media.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Betrand had made official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, A&M and Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. He also considered Georgia and Penn State.

Betrand, who committed to Colorado in March, will attend St. Frances Academy in Baltimore for his senior year after attending Northeast High School in Philadelphia.

A&M has 10 known commitments in the class of 2023 that is ranked 30th by 247sports.com.