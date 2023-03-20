Beyond the shortened practice fields adjacent to Kyle Field is the metal skeleton of a new building for the Texas A&M football program, serving as a reminder to those on the field of what is to come for Aggie football.

As the A&M football team started spring drills Monday in the shadow of the construction, there were plenty of reminders that fall’s team is a work in progress.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher patrolled both practice fields, serving in what he has said will be more of a CEO role while new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino ran A&M quarterbacks through drills publicly for the first time.

Petrino was hired in early January to fill the position vacated by Darrell Dickey who was more of an adviser to Fisher who called the plays. Petrino was hired to manage the offense and call plays, a job description Fisher tepidly spelled out in Monday’s press conference.

“We’ll go through that as we go,” Fisher said. “Plan on him making calls. Plan on him calling plays. I have no problem with that at all.”

As practice unfolded Monday, Fisher’s words appeared to match his description, with Petrino orchestrating the quarterbacks and other skill players. Fisher looked on, offering a word of coaching here and there to individual players, but allowed Petrino’s instruction to go on, uninterrupted.

After a 5-7 season that saw the Aggies miss out on a bowl game for non-COVID-19 related reasons for the first time in 14 years, Fisher’s offense fell under scrutiny. The Aggies averaged 360 yards to rank 12th in the Southeastern Conference and 92nd in the country. A&M averaged 22.8 points to rank 13th in the SEC and 100th in the nation.

The professional relationship between Fisher and Petrino has spanned years, Fisher said. After meeting and talking through offensive philosophy, Fisher said he thought Petrino was the right fit.

Prior to coming to A&M, Petrino served as head coach at Missouri State, an FCS school for three years. He also was head coach at Louisville (2003-06, 2014-18, Western Kentucky (2013) and Arkansas (2008-11) and spent one season in the NFL as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout a 40-year coaching career, he has a 119-56 head coaching record. He was 18-15 at Missouri State.

Louisville twice was revitalized by Petrino, who went 77-35 over nine years with the Cardinals. In 2016, he helped lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore. Last season at Missouri State, Petrino’s offense ranked 65th in the FCS in total offense (366 ypg) and 57th in scoring offense (27.4 ppg).

“Bobby is an experienced guy who has called plays and done a great job and he’s got a really good foundation in fundamentals in football, which have great balance — whether it’s running the ball, throwing the ball — and has been very productive in the things he’s been able to do,” Fisher said.

While still at Missouri State, a report from 247Sports.com tabbed Petrino as a candidate for the A&M offensive coordinator job. However, Petrino ultimately was hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV. Less than a month later, Fisher made the offer. Fisher said his decision to hire Petrino didn’t involve circling back to him after the initial reported interest.

“I just never made a decision,” he said.

Fisher declined to elaborate on how Petrino’s take on offense will differ from how the Aggies ran the offense in Fisher’s first five years, but he harped on that execution is the key to revitalizing the offense.

“At the end of the day, we believe in one thing, execution,” Fisher said. “So at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. An over route is an over route and a dig is a dig and how you get there and what you do. We get so caught up — it’s not scheme, it’s execution. That goes back to, how do you execute? Fundamentals, alignment, assignment and technique, no matter what you do. If you want to know technicals, if you go watch everyone in the country, everybody does the same thing. Go watch film. If you sit down and watch film, there’s not a hill of beans between anybody, as far as what goes on and what routes are and what plays are.”

NOTES — Seven players, including three offensive linemen, will miss spring practice time, Fisher said. The players that will miss all 15 days include freshman offensive lineman Hunter Erb, center Bryce Foster, offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, offensive lineman Trey Zuhn and tight end Max Wright. Defensive back Deuce Harmon and freshman tight end Jaden Platt will miss most of the spring, but could be back before the spring game. Foster is missing spring again while he throws shot put for the A&M track and field team. … UTEP transfer Tyrin Smith is not practicing with the Aggies and may not ultimately play for A&M, Fisher said. “Tyrin may not be out there with us for a while and where he’s at. … He’s debating whether he wants to stay here or go back, which happens in recruiting sometimes on the transfers,” Fisher said. KTSM’s Colin Deaver reported that he was told the wide receiver had exhausted all his possible paths to return to UTEP. ... Darrell Dickey, who was fired in late November, was hired by Georgia on Monday as an offensive analyst. The Bulldogs also announced it had hired former Clemson OC Brandon Streeter as an analyst.

GALLERY: Texas A&M Football Spring Practice