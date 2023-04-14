Saturday’s Maroon & White Game will be played on half of Kyle Field because of construction. No big deal. It could be played on 25 yards for all intents and purposes, because the main focus will be on the interaction between head coach Jimbo Fisher and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Fisher is turning over play-calling duties after 13 seasons calling his own plays. That can’t be easy, yet he had no choice after the way the offense nose-dived the last two seasons. Anyone he hired would have hogged the spotlight for spring drills and beyond, but choosing Petrino was an eye-opener.

Will it work is the $80 million question, but nothing out of the ordinary will happen Saturday. One or two players will have career days and fade into the background as answers to trivia questions. A&M’s offense isn’t going to roll up 600 yards in 90 minutes of vanilla play-calling.

Yet, all eyes will be on Fisher and Petrino, something that at least will whet everybody’s appetite. Any wow play will be attributed to Petrino, and the hype train can begin. It will build for 140 days until A&M opens the season against New Mexico. And you can go ahead and add another week until the Aggies go to Miami the following week, because A&M won’t sleep walk against New Mexico the way they did Sam Houston State in last year’s opener.

We have yet to hear from Petrino and won’t until who knows when. Fisher typically allows his coordinators to meet with the local media once a year. That was even the case with former offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who held the title in name only since Fisher called the plays. It certainly will be different with Petrino, but my guess is Fisher will stick with his one-voice approach for the program, that one voice being his.

It would seem the players have quickly bought into the changes.

Sixth-year tight end Max Wright was somewhat giddy talking about what’s ahead with Petrino calling plays.

“I love it,” Wright said. “I think it’s a really dynamic offense in terms of how to use the tight end. We have different personnel where we have three tight ends on the field at one time, sometimes creating some mismatches in terms of blocking schemes being able to utilize two tight ends on the ball, while having a tight end in the backfield at the fullback spot.”

Petrino also will put tight ends in motion, Wright said. A&M’s offense has seemingly lacked imagination under Fisher, a sore spot for many arm-chair quarterbacks last year as A&M became predictable and struggled to average only 360.9 yards and 22.8 points per game. Those were decent numbers in 1972, not 2022.

Wright mentioning multiple motions in different directions at different times along with disguising alignments short-circuited Aggie fan sites online as fans envisioned A&M becoming the Kansas City Chiefs of college football.

You have to temper Wright’s comments because he was a regular at last year’s press conferences, always having good things to say about that 5-7 train wreck. There’s a reason Wright won the Aggie Heart Award. He is a positive person. Yet there are reasons to believe this year’s offense will be more explosive, and they have nothing to do with Petrino. The unit returns nine starters who have combined for 115 career starts, and that doesn’t include fifth-year wide receiver senior Ainias Smith, who has made 25 career starts. The best news is a few of those players won’t start, because they will get beat out by better players.

Veteran players have the ability to process more information, allowing for more complex alignments and plays, Fisher said.

“I go back to my days at LSU ... every play we did there was a motion,” said Fisher, who served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers from 2000-06.

Last year was more about what A&M couldn’t do rather than what it could, which was not much.

“What we are excited about is we have more experienced guys, which allows you to create more deception and more of those things which I think is really good,” Fisher said.

So while some say Fisher and Petrino won’t work together, the merger of their coaching skills and a hungry, veteran offense might be a good fit.

The components needed for that success remain unsettled. At quarterback, sophomore Conner Weigman is listed among the nine returning starters, though he’s started only four games. He’s competing against senior Max Johnson, who made three starts last year but also had 14 starts at LSU before transferring to A&M.

A&M should be able to win with either if the offensive line comes of age. That’s a big if. The unit was riddled with injuries last year. Sophomore Matthew Wykoff opting to transfer this week was a good sign for the unit. He started nine game last year, but his departure suggests competition showed him the door.

A&M lost a huge playmaker when running back Devon Achane opted not to return for his senior year. Junior Amari Daniels and sophomore Le’Veon Moss along with five-star freshman Rueben Owens will more than suffice, if the line does its job. A&M averaged only 113.4 yards rushing in its seven losses last year despite having Achane. Most believe A&M’s success hinges on the dynamic between Petrino and Fisher, but maybe the biggest decision in the offseason was A&M keeping offensive line coach Steve Addazio for a second year.

“I think he’s a very good coach, a very productive coach, and he’s done it for a long time,” Fisher said. “I think he’ll do a great job.”

If Addazio does a great job, Petrino’s play-calling will grab the headlines and Fisher will look like a genius. But if the offensive line continues to struggle, no one will be deceived.

• NOTES — Gates for the game will open at 2 p.m. Admission is free. General admission will be available in Sections 114-126. Sections 230-235 will be available if needed. ... The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game will be at halftime. Quarterbacks Johnny Manziel and Reggie McNeal will be among the former A&M players taking part in the flag football game.

