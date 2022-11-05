Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24

Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.

A&M quarterback Haynes King started because true freshman Conner Weigman was out with the flu. Weigman was one of at least 31 A&M players who did not suit up for Saturday’s game due to sickness, injury or suspension.

Running yards were available for both teams with A&M (3-6, 1-5) ranked 120th in run defense and Florida (5-4, 2-4) ranked 116th.

Florida scored first a 50-yard field goal by kicker Adam Mihalek, who added a 24-yarder to end the first half's scoring.

Both teams traded blows, beginning with a 5-yard touchdown run by Aggie running back Devon Achane to give A&M a 7-3 lead.

Richardson made the most of the read option game, consistently catching A&M defenders falling for the handoff before pulling the ball and running. He scored on a 10-yard touchdown early on the play and then another at the end of the first half on a 60-yard rush.

Achane had the Aggies two other first-half touchdowns on a 5-yard reception and a 2-yard rush and kicker Randy Bond added a 24-yard field goal in helping A&M to a 24-20 halftime lead.

A&M had 307 yards in the first half, but opened the second half with two thre-and-outs. That allowed Florida to regain the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Ja’Quavion Fraziars who made a back shoulder catch. The 40-yard drive needed only two plays.

Two drives later, Florida widened its lead on a 12-yard pass from Richardson to Caleb Douglas, after Richardson stepped up in the pocket to avoid the Aggie rush.

Two fourth quarter fumbles hurt an Aggie offense that moved well throughout the first half. A late turnover on downs set the stage for Florida’s final touchdown, a 5-yard rush by Montrel Johnson Jr.

Johnson led all Gator rushers with 100 yards on 22 carries. Achane carried the ball 16 times for 122 yards.

A&M closes out the season with a road trip to Auburn, followed by home bouts against UMass and LSU.